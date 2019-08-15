Dale Earnhardt Jr. survives fiery plane crash

The Carter County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Earnhardt Jr.’s plane crashed on Thursday in Tennessee, and photos from the scene show the jet burning in a fierce fire with emergency workers on the scene.

Earnhardt Jr. was transported to Johnson City Medical Center with "minor injuries." He was treated for cuts and abrasions according to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford.

The sheriff added that Earnhardt’s two pilots and a family dog also escaped serious injury.

Earnhardt's sister Kelley tweeted...

A local news reporter tweeted this photo from the scene...

The FAA confirmed that a Cessna Citation 680 – belonging to JRM Air, LLC based in Mooresville, North Carolina – had "rolled off the end of a runway". Video footage from the scene showed the plane came to rest near a road, and its rear section was completely burned out by the time fire trucks arrived.

Online information shows that the 10-seater turbofan plane was certified for flight in 2015, with permits not up for renewal until 2021. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will now investigate what caused the crash.

The crash occurred around 3:38 p.m. ET. The Carter County sheriff said the "pilot did an excellent job keeping the plane off the roadway."

Taking the weekend off

WCYB News 5's John Engel reported at 6:45 p.m. ET. that Earnhardt Jr. left Johnson City Medical Center via police escort.

NBC Sports later announced that he will not be part of this weekend's broadcast and will instead take the weekend off to be with his family.