NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dale Earnhardt Jr. survives fiery plane crash

shares
comments
Slider
List

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage
1/3

Photo by: Jerry Jordan - KickinTheTires.net

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage
2/3

Photo by: Jerry Jordan - KickinTheTires.net

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage
3/3

Photo by: Jerry Jordan - KickinTheTires.net

By:
Aug 15, 2019, 8:47 PM

NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. has survived a plane crash at Elizabethon Municipal Airport, according to the local fire chief.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Earnhardt Jr.’s plane crashed on Thursday in Tennessee, and photos from the scene show the jet burning in a fierce fire with emergency workers on the scene.

Read Also:

Earnhardt Jr. was transported to Johnson City Medical Center with "minor injuries." He was treated for cuts and abrasions according to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford.

The sheriff added that Earnhardt’s two pilots and a family dog also escaped serious injury.

Earnhardt's sister Kelley tweeted...

 

A local news reporter tweeted this photo from the scene...

 

The FAA confirmed that a Cessna Citation 680 – belonging to JRM Air, LLC based in Mooresville, North Carolina – had "rolled off the end of a runway". Video footage from the scene showed the plane came to rest near a road, and its rear section was completely burned out by the time fire trucks arrived.

Online information shows that the 10-seater turbofan plane was certified for flight in 2015, with permits not up for renewal until 2021. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will now investigate what caused the crash.

The crash occurred around 3:38 p.m. ET. The Carter County sheriff said the "pilot did an excellent job keeping the plane off the roadway."

Taking the weekend off

WCYB News 5's John Engel reported at 6:45 p.m. ET. that Earnhardt Jr. left Johnson City Medical Center via police escort.

NBC Sports later announced that he will not be part of this weekend's broadcast and will instead take the weekend off to be with his family.

 

Next article
Erik Jones: Return to JGR in 2020 is 'now all but done'

Previous article

Erik Jones: Return to JGR in 2020 is 'now all but done'

Next article

Witness to Dale Jr. plane crash: "There are people in there!"

Witness to Dale Jr. plane crash: "There are people in there!"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8
NAS

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own
NAS

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs
NAS

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"
NAS

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.