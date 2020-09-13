NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Richmond / Breaking news

Clint Bowyer: “We can’t run lap-after-lap with no cautions"

shares
comments
Clint Bowyer: “We can’t run lap-after-lap with no cautions"
By:

A visual inspection of Richmond (Va.) Raceway was all that was needed Saturday night to confirm several NASCAR drivers’ concerns about the tire used this weekend.

Over the course of three days, NASCAR ran a 250-lap Truck race, a pair of 250-lap Xfinity Series races and a 400-lap Cup race.

That’s 862.5 miles of racing on the ¾-mile track and afterwards one would be hard-pressed to see where the track had changed color. In other words, no rubber wore off the tires and on to the surface.

Three of the four races run over the weekend saw the entire final stage remain green. Saturday night’s Cup race had just three cautions – two for the end of stages and a planned NASCAR competition caution early in the race.

Bowyer critical of tire

There was not a single on-track incident during the race on what is nicknamed “The Action Track.”

“I think something is not meshing with the track. You look out there on the race track and all night long it’s had a lot of racing on it this weekend and it looks like a highway out there,” Bowyer said.

“It wasn’t putting any rubber down on the track and they’ve got to do a better job of that. That’s unacceptable as far as I’m concerned. I’m a fan of this sport and we’re going to ask fans to come back one of these days and we’ve got to put a better show on than that.

“We can’t have it run lap after lap after lap with no cautions. Something’s got to change there and the first thing I’d change if I owned it would be the tire.”

Read Also:

Martin Truex Jr., who won both Richmond races last season, managed to finish a distant second to winner Brad Keselowski but felt the change in tire this season is what hampered his team’s ability to perform better.

“It didn’t lay really any rubber down on the race track like we’ve seen here in the past, and I think that changed things up quite a bit, especially for us, obviously,” Truex said.

“I was surprised with how bad my car felt that I was still able to run second. I don’t know, I liked the old (tire) better, but I guess it depends on who you ask.”

Part of the concern Saturday night came in part because the tire used at Richmond and the aero-package are the same that will be used in the championship race at Phoenix in November.

Denny Hamlin, who rallied to finish 12th after a mid-race pit road speeding penalty, was asked if his experience Saturday night with the tire gave him hesitation about the title race.

“Well, the surface is so different. We run the same tire (as Phoenix), but there really should be two different tires,” he said. “This track’s surface is a lot different than Phoenix’s surface, so I think they were just trying to get a little more common for every race track.

“I wouldn’t put a huge merit into this one. The surface at (New Hampshire) more represents what we will have in Phoenix.”

Tire mangement 

Compared to the tire run at Richmond last season, this race’s tire set-up featured compound changes on both sides and a construction update on the left-side.

According to Goodyear, the compound changes were intended to give the cars more grip.

“We are sliding around a lot, but because we’re sliding around so much, it’s kind of expected every lap that you’re going to slide around,” driver William Byron said.

“Everyone in the field did a good enough job to manage that and you’re not going to see a lot of cautions when everyone kind of knows that grip is low and you’re just out there racing your car.

“You can’t really battle anybody for position that hard because you’re that low on grip.”

Related video

Brad Keselowski tops Truex in dominant Richmond Cup win

Previous article

Brad Keselowski tops Truex in dominant Richmond Cup win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Richmond
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the San Marino Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the San Marino Grand Prix?

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Power dominates to score first win of the year
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Power dominates to score first win of the year

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"

Clint Bowyer: “We can’t run lap-after-lap with no cautions"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Clint Bowyer: “We can’t run lap-after-lap with no cautions"

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest news

Clint Bowyer: “We can’t run lap-after-lap with no cautions"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Clint Bowyer: “We can’t run lap-after-lap with no cautions"

Brad Keselowski tops Truex in dominant Richmond Cup win
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Brad Keselowski tops Truex in dominant Richmond Cup win

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?

Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty Motorsports
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty Motorsports

Trending

1
Formula 1

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

2
Formula 1

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"

3
Formula 1

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole

4
NASCAR Cup

Clint Bowyer: “We can’t run lap-after-lap with no cautions"

45m
5
Formula 1

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"

Latest news

Clint Bowyer: “We can’t run lap-after-lap with no cautions"
NAS

Clint Bowyer: “We can’t run lap-after-lap with no cautions"

Brad Keselowski tops Truex in dominant Richmond Cup win
NAS

Brad Keselowski tops Truex in dominant Richmond Cup win

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?
NAS

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?

Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty Motorsports
NAS

Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty Motorsports

With no practice, NASCAR races are now a 'zero mistakes game'
NAS

With no practice, NASCAR races are now a 'zero mistakes game'

Latest videos

Bubba Wallace will not return to RPM in 2021 00:30
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace will not return to RPM in 2021

Preview Show: The unknowns of Richmond’s playoff race 04:49
NASCAR Cup

Preview Show: The unknowns of Richmond’s playoff race

Recap: Harvick capitalizes on leaders’ trouble, wins Southern 500 01:27
NASCAR Cup

Recap: Harvick capitalizes on leaders’ trouble, wins Southern 500

Austin Dillon confident after solid Darlington finish 01:44
NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon confident after solid Darlington finish

Elliott on Truex: ‘He kinda cleared himself’ 01:03
NASCAR Cup

Elliott on Truex: ‘He kinda cleared himself’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.