NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum field set after chaotic heat races
NASCAR Cup / Los Angeles Clash Results

Clash at the L.A. Coliseum heat race and LCQ results

The 23-car field has been set for the 2022 Busch Lite Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

Six high-action heat races locked in the field for the main event and sent 13 unlucky drivers home.

Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley and Joey Logano won each of their heat races from the pole. The last-chance qualifiers were wild with constant contact and several yellows. 

Denny Hamlin won the first LCQ while Ty Dillon won the second LCQ, only to be disqualified for jumping the final restart. Harrison Burton has taken Dillon's spot in the feature race.

Former Cup Series champion Kurt Busch has to be the biggest name eliminated, missing the show after crashing out of LCQ No. 2.

Martin Truex Jr. will take the points provisional, claiming the 23rd and final spot in the grid.

Heat 1 Results

Pos. Driver Status
1 Kyle Busch ADVANCES
2 Daniel Suarez ADVANCES
3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ADVANCES
4 Ryan Blaney ADVANCES
5 Denny Hamlin LCQ
6 Ross Chastain LCQ
7 Todd Gilliland LCQ
8 Aric Almirola  LCQ
9 B.J. McLeod LCQ

Heat 2 Results

Pos. Driver Status
1 Tyler Reddick ADVANCES
2 Chase Briscoe ADVANCES
3 Austin Dillon ADVANCES
4 Cole Custer ADVANCES
5 Bubba Wallace LCQ
6 Alex Bowman LCQ
7 Martin Truex Jr. LCQ (LOCKED IN VIA PROVISIONAL)
8 Harrison Burton LCQ
9 Brad Keselowski LCQ

Heat 3 Results

Pos. Driver Status
1 Justin Haley ADVANCES
2 William Byron ADVANCES
3 Christopher Bell ADVANCES
4 Chase Elliott ADVANCES
5 A.J. Allmendinger LCQ
6 Kevin Harvick LCQ
7 Chris Buescher LCQ
8 Cody Ware LCQ
9 Corey LaJoie LCQ
Heat 4 Results
Pos. Driver Status
1 Joey Logano ADVANCES
2 Kyle Larson ADVANCES
3 Michael McDowell ADVANCES
4 Erik Jones ADVANCES
5 Austin Cindric LCQ
6 Ryan Preece LCQ
7 Kurt Busch LCQ
8 Landon Cassill LCQ
9 Ty Dillon LCQ

LCQ 1 Results

Pos. Driver Status
1 Denny Hamlin ADVANCES
2 Kevin Harvick ADVANCES
3 A.J. Allmendinger ADVANCES
4 Cody Ware ELIMINATED
5 Chris Buescher ELIMINATED
6 Ross Chastain ELIMINATED
7 Corey LaJoie ELIMINATED
8 Todd Gilliland ELIMINATED
9 B.J. McLeod ELIMINATED
10 Aric Almirola ELIMINATED

LCQ 2 Results

Pos. Driver Status
1 Ty Dillon DISQUALIFIED
2 Ryan Preece ADVANCES
3 Bubba Wallace ADVANCES
4 Harrison Burton ADVANCES
5 Brad Keselowski ELIMINATED
6 Austin Cindric ELIMINATED
7 Landon Cassill ELIMINATED
8 Alex Bowman ELIMINATED
9 Kurt Busch ELIMINATED
10 Martin Truex Jr. PROVISIONAL - ADVANCES
 
