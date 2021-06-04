Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville
NASCAR Cup / Sonoma Interview

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'

By:

Chase Briscoe hopes another round of double duty this weekend will produce another top-10 finish in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'

Briscoe, a rookie who drives the No. 14 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, picked up his first top-10 of the season (sixth) two weeks ago at the Circuit of the Americas.

While Briscoe came from a background in dirt racing, his first win in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series came in the inaugural race on the Charlotte Roval course. Last season, he won the inaugural Xfinity race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

In preparation for this weekend’s Cup race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway – which will be Briscoe’s first at the road course – he is also competing in Saturday’s ARCA West race at the track.

“I think the biggest thing that could come from the ARCA race is just learning the track. You can spend tons of time in the simulator but it isn’t the same as turning real laps,” Briscoe, 26, said. “The more time I can spend going through the corners and figuring out the passing zones, the better off we’ll be on Sunday.

“We certainly won’t be able to figure out every single thing during the race, but it’ll be more than I know going in. There are lots of guys who have run Sonoma in the past and not having practice really puts us behind everyone going into the weekend.

“We had a good run at COTA and a lot of that comes from having that extra time on track.”

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang HighPoint.com

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang HighPoint.com

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Because COTA was a new venue, teams were allowed practice and qualifying prior to the race. Cup teams will simply show up and race Sunday at Sonoma.

That’s especially difficult for a rookie, who has never competed at the track previously. NASCAR’s Xfinity and Truck series don’t run at Sonoma.

“Of all the places to go and not have practice, this is certainly not ideal,” Briscoe said. “I’m just hoping I know which way to turn on the race track. Sonoma is the only track I’ve never been to before in any kind of car.

“I don’t know what the tires are going to feel like, or how much they fall off, or how much to save, what curbs you can hit, what curbs you can’t hit. There are so many variables that, until I get there, it’s going to be hard to say, but I’m excited.

“Everybody I’ve talked to says it’s extremely slick and worn out and I love slick and worn-out race tracks. Sonoma is one I’ve been really wanting to get to for a long time, so I’m excited to finally go there this year.”

Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Monster Energy, Chase Briscoe, B.J. McLeod Motorsports, Ford Mustang Production Alliance Group

Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Monster Energy, Chase Briscoe, B.J. McLeod Motorsports, Ford Mustang Production Alliance Group

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Briscoe made his first Xfinity Series start of the season last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, starting second and led 60 laps in the race before ending up sixth.

The ‘double duty’ helped provide a bright spot in what has been a difficult year.

“The Cup Series side can wear on your confidence and, I guess, make some people question your stock in the sport,” Briscoe said. “People wonder if you can still drive after five months of not running up front, so to go and run in the Xfinity Series and lead about half the race, it felt good.

“It helped my confidence to remind me I can still do it. The car is so important and, on the Cup Series side, we are a little off. So, once we can get that sorted out and get the cars back to where they need to be, we’re going to be capable of running up front.”

shares
comments

Related video

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville

Previous article

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Event Sonoma
Drivers Chase Briscoe
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings

1h
2
Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

3h
3
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads Red Bull 1-2 as Mercedes struggles

5h
4
Formula 1

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car

3h
5
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

20min
Latest news
Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'
NAS

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'

1h
William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville
NSTR

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville

3h
Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver
NAS

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver

Jun 1, 2021
Rick Hendrick's 'amazing empire' may just be getting started
Video Inside
NAS

Rick Hendrick's 'amazing empire' may just be getting started

Jun 1, 2021
Kyle Busch: "We had nothing for the Hendrick cars"
NAS

Kyle Busch: "We had nothing for the Hendrick cars"

May 31, 2021
Latest videos
Kyle Larson earns Busch Pole for Sonoma Raceway 00:40
NASCAR Cup
3h

Kyle Larson earns Busch Pole for Sonoma Raceway

When is good not good enough? Hamlin, Harvick search for first win of 2021 01:09
NASCAR Cup
Jun 2, 2021

When is good not good enough? Hamlin, Harvick search for first win of 2021

Elliott on Larson getting Hendrick’s 269th victory: ‘They deserve to win’ 00:50
NASCAR Cup
May 31, 2021

Elliott on Larson getting Hendrick’s 269th victory: ‘They deserve to win’

Rick Hendrick: 269th win is ‘unbelievable’ 01:05
NASCAR Cup
May 31, 2021

Rick Hendrick: 269th win is ‘unbelievable’

Kyle Larson : ‘I’m living a dream for sure’ 02:09
NASCAR Cup
May 31, 2021

Kyle Larson : ‘I’m living a dream for sure’

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville
NASCAR Truck

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville

Sprint car icon Donny Schatz to make NASCAR debut at Knoxville
NASCAR Truck

Sprint car icon Donny Schatz to make NASCAR debut at Knoxville

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver Sonoma
NASCAR Cup

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver

Chase Briscoe More from
Chase Briscoe
SHR struggles amplify Chase Briscoe's rough rookie season
NASCAR Cup

SHR struggles amplify Chase Briscoe's rough rookie season

Chase Briscoe says move from Xfinity to Cup "very eye-opening"
NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe says move from Xfinity to Cup "very eye-opening"

Chase Briscoe enters Xfinity title race with "nothing to lose" Phoenix II
NASCAR XFINITY

Chase Briscoe enters Xfinity title race with "nothing to lose"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner tells Wolff "I'd keep my mouth shut" over flexi-wings

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Something "fundamentally wrong" with Mercedes in Baku

Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads Red Bull 1-2 as Mercedes struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads Red Bull 1-2 as Mercedes struggles

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez says he "finally understands" Red Bull's F1 car

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

Singapore GP called off due to COVID restrictions
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Singapore GP called off due to COVID restrictions

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had “important” injury talk with MotoGP legend Doohan

Latest news

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe: No practice or qualifying at Sonoma 'not ideal'

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

William Byron to return to NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver

Rick Hendrick's 'amazing empire' may just be getting started
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rick Hendrick's 'amazing empire' may just be getting started

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.