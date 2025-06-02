Bubba Wallace makes position clear on potential NASCAR horsepower boost

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has backed the idea of increasing the horsepower of stock cars in the NASCAR Cup Series.

This followed NASCAR senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer's confirmation to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the possibility of increasing the horsepower from 670 to 750 is "on the table." He explained:

“We are working closely with all the stakeholders in the industry, and the collaboration has been better than ever in our sport on all topics. This particular one, [we] had a team owner council meeting last week, came up and we discussed that.

"Working closely, I know John Probst [senior vice president of innovation and racing development] had a conversation with our engine builders to see what we could do, how that would look and what changes would need to be made."

While speaking to the media ahead of the race at Nashville, Wallace voiced his support of the idea, stating:

“I think [more horsepower would] help out everywhere, honestly.

“These cars are so close now, and some of these tracks that we go to, shifting just deletes the option of passing. We’re having to just operate inside the sandbox that we’re given. It is what it is,” Wallace added.

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

“That’s why teams are getting so much more competitive, and that the gap is decreasing, so I think more horsepower kind of brings you back to the old school feel. It just puts it back in the driver’s hands and that’s what we want."

When asked how much of an increase he would like to see, the 31-year-old driver jokingly responded:

“1,000," before adding: “More than what we’ve got.

“I think if you go in small increments, it’s just like sticking a band-aid on something. I’m not asking for nine [hundred] but 750 at least or higher, just to see if it’s as easy and somewhat cost-efficient as they’re saying.”

“It should show from there. I think we need a big step. What are we scared of? We’ve been saying it for years that we want more horsepower and we’ve been told they’re waiting for other manufacturers. Well, they ain’t in, so let’s do something.”