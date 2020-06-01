With recent speed, Bubba Wallace and RPM "knocking on the door"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

With recent speed, Bubba Wallace and RPM "knocking on the door"

shares
comments
With recent speed, Bubba Wallace and RPM "knocking on the door"
By:
Jun 1, 2020, 9:29 PM

It wasn’t easy, but Bubba Wallace was finally able to translate the recent increased performance from his Richard Petty Motorsports team into a solid finish.

This season, and particularly since NASCAR’s return to racing two weeks ago following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet has shown increased speed, putting him in contention for strong finishes.

Unfortunately, a broken wheel hub and getting collected in a wreck wiped out the chance for good results in two races at Charlotte last week.

Wallace faced a daunting task Sunday night at Bristol, having to start 36th, but once again his car showed speed – sometimes too much.

Twice in the race, Wallace was hit with pit road speeding penalties but still managed to salvage a 10th-place finish, just his second top-10 of the 2020 Cup Series season. He ran as high as third at one point in the 500-lap race.

“That was hard fought. I am worn-out after that one,” Wallace said after the race. “That was a good day. There were ups and downs, back and forth. We have to figure out our pit road speeding.

“I am 99.999-percent sure I was way under the limit – just because we got caught the first time, so there was no need to push it. Besides that, we rebounded from those penalties.

“I over-stepped adjusting the car. We were just way out of place at the beginning of the race and our team over-adjusted and came back full circle as the track rubbered-up.”

Wallace began the season with a new crew chief, Jerry Baxter, with whom Wallace had worked previously for two seasons during Wallace’s tenure at Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series.

Wallace earned just one top-10 finish last season, a third-place finish at Indianapolis last September.

“We will carry some momentum over – finally got a good finish after two bad ones. We got the bad juju off our back and we will go onto the Atlanta Motor Speedway,” Wallace said.

“We’ve got some work to do there. I am excited about the speed we’ve been bringing to the track each week. The speed we have been bringing has been good. We need to tweak some things to get us to the next level.

“We are knocking on the door. We’re doing really good things.”

Read Also:

Clint Bowyer: “I’m ready to have fans back ... it’s time”

Clint Bowyer: “I’m ready to have fans back ... it’s time”
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Darrell Wallace Jr.
Teams Richard Petty Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

