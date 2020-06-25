Have the "floodgates" now opened for Ryan Blaney?

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Have the "floodgates" now opened for Ryan Blaney?

shares
comments
Have the "floodgates" now opened for Ryan Blaney?
By:
Jun 25, 2020, 3:28 PM

Ryan Blaney has been every bit a contender for race wins as his Penske teammates this season, but it wasn’t until Monday that was able to join them with a trip to Victory Lane.

Race Winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang leads the field in the final lap
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards /Sylvania
Race Winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang
Race Winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang
Race Winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang leads the field

Through the season’s first 12 races, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski had both amassed a pair of wins as Blaney continued run on par with his teammates but repeatedly came up frustratingly short of a win.

The driver of the No. 12 Ford has been one of the most consistent performers this season, tied with the most top-five finishes (seven), ranked third in the series standings and has already led 308 laps (his career best is 660).

Yet Blaney’s first win of the season in Monday’s rain-delayed GEICO 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway came on NASCAR’s most unpredictable of tracks, yet one on which he has proven quite adapt at conquering.

Read Also:

“The whole year really, but the past month and a half has been really good for us. We’ve had some really good runs,” Blaney, 26, said. “We’ve had really fast cars, had a chance to win I feel like every race the last month and a half. It just really hasn't fallen our way. We just haven’t been in the right place at the right time or not been quite fast enough.

“Coming (to Talladega), you just don’t really know your outcome. You don’t really know how things are going to be. You can’t work on your car really too much to get better throughout the race. You don’t control your destiny a whole lot like other race tracks.

“It is a little funny. We’ve been knocking on the door all year, and it just happened to be here.”

While superspeedway racing involves many factors out of a team or driver’s control, Blaney still seems to have found a knack at mastering its intricacies.

Monday’s win was his second consecutive at Talladega and in his last three superspeedway races, he’s finished first, second and first, including his runner-up finish in this year’s Daytona 500.

The first of many?

So far in his relatively brief Cup Series career, Blaney has never won more than one race in a season. With a victory in hand fairly early this year and with the strength of Team Penske overall, Blaney hopes Monday’s win is the first of several.

“Nice to finally break through, get the first one of the year. Hopefully, this opens the floodgates here and we can get on a roll,” he said. “This team has been awesome. They’ve been so much fun to work with all year.”

The Penske organization began the year with a shakeup, swapping crew chiefs and crews among its three drivers.

Todd Gordon, who had been Logano’s crew chief since his arrival at Penske, moved to the No. 12 to work with Blaney. He and his new driver haven’t missed a beat.

“You saw him battle back, knew what he had. He knew he had speed, he overcame, came back to the front. We’ve seen that a lot this year,” Gordon said of Blaney’s performance at Talladega.

“Back at Martinsville, we drove through the field twice to finish second. He could have gotten down and he hasn’t. He’s done a phenomenal job of staying engaged and leading us, telling us what he wants, talking through things, staying focused on the big prize.

“He’s exceeded my expectations and I can’t wait to see what we can do the rest of the season.”

Read Also:

Next article
NASCAR: If hate crime is suspected, we’ll do the same again

Previous article

NASCAR: If hate crime is suspected, we’ll do the same again

trending Today

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

How F1 will cope with the new coronavirus protocols
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

How F1 will cope with the new coronavirus protocols

Petrucci joins Tech 3 as Oliveira secures KTM promotion
MotoGP / MotoGP
2h

Petrucci joins Tech 3 as Oliveira secures KTM promotion

Have the "floodgates" now opened for Ryan Blaney?
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
26m

Have the "floodgates" now opened for Ryan Blaney?

F1 aero handicap "a gentle correction" - Brawn
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

F1 aero handicap "a gentle correction" - Brawn

Williams to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Williams to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday

McLaren to keep "open book" approach with Sainz through 2020
Formula 1 / Formula 1

McLaren to keep "open book" approach with Sainz through 2020

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes set to secure ROKiT F1 sponsorship deal

Latest news

Have the "floodgates" now opened for Ryan Blaney?
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
26m

Have the "floodgates" now opened for Ryan Blaney?

NASCAR: If hate crime is suspected, we’ll do the same again
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

NASCAR: If hate crime is suspected, we’ll do the same again

FBI: Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

FBI: Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime

NASCAR drivers welcomed return of 'cheering' fans at Talladega
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

NASCAR drivers welcomed return of 'cheering' fans at Talladega

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Ryan Blaney
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen has to wait as Red Bull runs at Silverstone

2
Formula 1

How F1 will cope with the new coronavirus protocols

1h
3
MotoGP

Petrucci joins Tech 3 as Oliveira secures KTM promotion

2h
4
NASCAR Cup

Have the "floodgates" now opened for Ryan Blaney?

26m
5
Formula 1

Williams to unveil new 2020 F1 livery on Friday

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Have the "floodgates" now opened for Ryan Blaney?
NAS

Have the "floodgates" now opened for Ryan Blaney?

NASCAR: If hate crime is suspected, we’ll do the same again
NAS

NASCAR: If hate crime is suspected, we’ll do the same again

FBI: Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime
NAS

FBI: Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime

NASCAR drivers welcomed return of 'cheering' fans at Talladega
NAS

NASCAR drivers welcomed return of 'cheering' fans at Talladega

Why NASCAR’s support for Wallace was a huge moment for the sport
NAS

Why NASCAR’s support for Wallace was a huge moment for the sport

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.