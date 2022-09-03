Austin Dillon to get a new Cup Series crew chief in 2023

Listen to this article

On Saturday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Dillon – who raced his way into the 2022 playoffs with a victory last weekend at Daytona – confirmed Alexander would not return to the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team next season.

Dillon said RCR hoped to keep Alexander in another role within the organization.

“This sport is a grind. Speaking with Justin, it was about having some more time,” Dillon said. “Him and I actually – on the one-off weekend we had this year – we spent it together in the Bahamas for our vacation. He just realizes to him what’s important and that’s family, and you have to respect and love that.

“At RCR, we want him to stay on in any capacity and I think we have a good shot of having him around. He’s a great person to have – as a crew chief, as a friend, as an engineer. All the great qualities that Justin brings to a team.”

Alexander has served as a Cup Serie crew chief for six total drivers at RCR, but has spent the most time with Dillon. In 229 races, his teams have four wins, 16 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes.

Dillon said the goal in getting a new crew chief was finding someone who can continue the team and organization’s “positive momentum.”

“Someone that gets along well with Randall (Burnett), the other crew chief that we have at RCR; just kind of working with him right now. Justin and him work so well together and I’d like to keep that going, if any way possible, with whoever comes in and crew chief’s me next year,” Dillon said.

“Someone that has a good, positive attitude and willing to go work. Make me better, push me to be a better driver. All options are on the table right now.”