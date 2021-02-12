Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Second Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
260 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Breaking news

Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field

shares
comments
By:

A pit road speeding penalty appeared to derail Austin Cindric’s hopes of making the Daytona 500 but all was not lost.

Cindric, the reigning Xfinity Series champion attempting to make the first Cup Series start of his career, ran well in his 150-mile qualifying race, working his way through the field to be the top finishing non-charter team.

His chance at a good finish took a big hit late in the 60-lap race when he was penalized for speeding during his green-flag pit stop. Cindric, 22, was forced to bring his No. 33 Ford down pit road for a pass-through penalty.

Read Also:

“First of all, I get the bonehead of the race award, speeding in the last section of pit road when I nailed everything else the whole night that I didn’t know how to do,” Cindric said after the race.

“So, my guys can all have a shot punching me wherever they want to.”

He finished 16th in the race and a lap down. But circumstances turned in his favor.

With the benefit of a big shove from Cindric, Ryan Preece just beat Ty Dillon across the finish line to claim fifth-place and became the highest finishing non-charter team.

“Once I got lined up behind (Preece), whether he knew it or not I was going to push him as hard as I could,” Cindric said. “Locked on down the back straightaway.

Preece “got him on the line by a couple hundredths. Some days, it’s your day, I guess.”

According to the rules to set the 500 field, the second spot for open teams from each duel goes to the team with the fastest qualifying lap among the remaining cars – and that was Cindric.

“I’m obviously really happy to get our Ford Mustang into the big show,” he said. “There’s a lot left for me to learn but racing on the biggest stage against the best drivers is an amazing opportunity.”

Related video

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

Previous article

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike

7h
2
Formula 1

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022

13h
3
Formula 1

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

1d
4
Formula 1

How Haas' fire-up delay is a sign of F1's COVID travel dramas

8h
5
TCR Australia

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

49min
Latest news
Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field
NAS

Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field

1h
Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win
NAS

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

2h
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption
NAS

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

7h
Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
NAS

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

12h
Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field
NAS

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

13h
Latest videos
Aric Almirola takes Duel 1 in Daytona 08:26:24
NASCAR Cup
2h

Aric Almirola takes Duel 1 in Daytona

Austin Cindric earns a Daytona 500 starting spot in first Duel 08:26:25
NASCAR Cup
2h

Austin Cindric earns a Daytona 500 starting spot in first Duel

Bowman’s plan for staying up front in Daytona 500: ‘I’m gonna floor it’ 08:26:09
NASCAR Cup
2h

Bowman’s plan for staying up front in Daytona 500: ‘I’m gonna floor it’

Bubba Wallace on emotions of first laps in No. 23: ‘We’re doing big things’ 00:56
NASCAR Cup
20h

Bubba Wallace on emotions of first laps in No. 23: ‘We’re doing big things’

Alex Bowman nabs Busch Pole Award for 2021 Daytona 500 08:25:43
NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021

Alex Bowman nabs Busch Pole Award for 2021 Daytona 500

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

Trending Today

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

How Haas' fire-up delay is a sign of F1's COVID travel dramas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Haas' fire-up delay is a sign of F1's COVID travel dramas

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Breaking news

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to debut Formula 1-style TV graphics

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

F1 targets "powerful, emotive" engines for 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 targets "powerful, emotive" engines for 2025

Latest news

Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.