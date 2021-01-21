NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Allmendinger to return to Cup Series at Daytona Road Course

Allmendinger to return to Cup Series at Daytona Road Course
By:

A.J. Allmendinger plans to make his first NASCAR Cup Series start since 2018 next month at Daytona.

Allmendinger, who will compete fulltime in the Xfinity Series this season with Kaulig Racing, will also drive the No. 16 Chevrolet in the Feb. 21 Cup Series race on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

It will mark Allmendinger’s first Cup start since the season-finale of the 2018 season.

“I am really looking forward to racing in the Cup Series once again, but more importantly, I am pumped to be racing in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing,” said Allmendinger. “I keep wanting to help Kaulig Racing grow as much as possible, and the next step is racing in some Cup races with them.

“Daytona is a prestigious race track to compete at, whether you are on the oval or road course, so this is a great place for Kaulig Racing's first non-superspeedway Cup race.”

Read Also:

Earlier this month, Kaulig Racing announced plans to run a limited Cup schedule this season with hopes of competing fulltime in the series as early as the 2022 season. Kaz Grala will attempt to make the Feb. 14 Daytona 500 in the No. 16 Chevrolet.

“Having A.J. compete in our very first non-superspeedway Cup race was really a no-brainer for us,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing.

“Kaulig Racing is honored to be able to be get A.J. back into the Cup Series for the first time since his retirement. I think he will pick right back up where he left off as a road course ace.”

Allmendinger, 39, has made 371 starts in the Cup series with one victory, 11 top-five and 54 top-10 finishes and also won four poles.

Xfinity champion Austin Cindric to attempt Daytona 500

Xfinity champion Austin Cindric to attempt Daytona 500
Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers A.J. Allmendinger
Teams Kaulig Racing
Author Jim Utter

