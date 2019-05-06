Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Dover / Breaking news

Bowman on second consecutive runner-up finish: "We needed this"

shares
comments
Bowman on second consecutive runner-up finish: "We needed this"
By:
1h ago

Alex Bowman matched a career-best Monday, placing second for the second consecutive race as he inches closer to that first Cup Series victory.

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide Small Business
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide Small Business
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide Small Business
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide Small Business
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Brakes, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide Small Business, Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrol
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide Small Business

Alex Bowman has made 128 starts at the Cup level with no victories yet, but he's come within arm's reach of that elusive first win for the second straight week.

After placing second behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott at Talladega Superspeedway, Bowman led laps and nearly won the second stage at Dover on Monday. Although he firmly held on to second throughout the final stage, he was no match for Martin Truex Jr. who won by nearly ten full seconds.

But for Bowman, the back-to-back second-place finishes is still something to celebrate.

"It would be better if we had a trophy, right? But, we needed this, for sure. Talladega is a speedway and it’s a lot of luck involved. But to come here to, in my opinion the hardest race track we go do, and run like that from the back of all things, was pretty special."

"I’m just proud of everybody at Hendrick Motorsports for all the improvement we’ve made over the last year or so and we’re going to keep it going.”

Bowman now sits 15th in the championship standings, but 2019 has been a hot and cold season so far for the No. 88 team. Before finishing second at both Talladega and Dover, he had no top-tens and zero laps led. 

But it appears things might finally be turning around for the Hendrick organization as all four cars show slight signs of improvement.

"I’m still proud of (crew chief) Greg Ives and everybody on this No. 88 team," said Bowman. "We had a miserable start to the season and we did a really good job of resetting over the off-weekend. We’ve come out strong since then."

Read Also:

Next article
Kyle Busch: 'The (aero) package sucked. No question about it'

Previous article

Kyle Busch: 'The (aero) package sucked. No question about it'
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Dover
Drivers Alex Bowman
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Nick DeGroot
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

De Vries no longer associated with McLaren
Formula 1 / Breaking news

De Vries no longer associated with McLaren

11h ago
Kvyat: F1 needs to do away with Friday running Article
Formula 1

Kvyat: F1 needs to do away with Friday running

Kyle Busch: 'The (aero) package sucked. No question about it' Article
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch: 'The (aero) package sucked. No question about it'

Latest videos
Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Apr 2, 2019
NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Mar 28, 2019

News in depth
Bowman on second consecutive runner-up finish: "We needed this"
NASCAR Cup

Bowman on second consecutive runner-up finish: "We needed this"

Kyle Busch: 'The (aero) package sucked. No question about it'
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch: 'The (aero) package sucked. No question about it'

Martin Truex Jr. comes from the back to take dominant Dover win
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. comes from the back to take dominant Dover win

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.