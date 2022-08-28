Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Daytona News

2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid set

The field is set for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship playoffs.

Nick DeGroot
By:
2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid set
Listen to this article

We now know which 16 drivers are locked into the postseason after a wild, rain-affected, wreck-marred regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

14 drivers were locked in prior to the race, but both Ryan Blaney and Martim Truex Jr. were in a position of uncertainty. A new winner mould mean that one of them would be eliminated, and with 25 points between the two drivers, they had to fight from the drop of the green flag.

It all went wrong for Blaney early, getting collected in a wreck near the end of the first stage. Truex did well to narrow the gap, earning 15 stage points and coming to within 10 points of his playoff rival. But then, it was Truex involved in an incident on the backstretch.

As the laps ticked away, Truex was fighting hard to stay above Blaney in points when chaos struck. The pack hit wet track and most of the field crashed. It was Austin Dillon squeezing his way through. The race eventually resumed, but Dillon hung on to win his way into the playoffs.

Truex just missed out, a mere three points behind Blaney.

Read Also:
Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer Wins Points
1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 2040
2 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 2 2025
3 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 2020
4 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 2019
5 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 2014
6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 2013
7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 0 2013
8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 2012
9 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 2  2012
10 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 2011
11 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 2010
12 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 1 2009
13 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 1 2007
14 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 1 2006
15 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 1 2006
16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 1 2005

 

