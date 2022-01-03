Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Bob Keselowski dies, aged 70 after cancer battle
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 News

2022 Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released

The 64th running of the Daytona 500 will take place on February 20th, 2022 with a packed week of on-track action preceding it.

2022 Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released

Following the inaugural running of The Busch Light Clash at The Los Angeles Coliseum, NASCAR will return to the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway for its biggest race of the year.

With six races across four divisions and nearly a dozen other on-track sessions, there will be shortage of action next month as Kyle Larson begins his Cup Series title defense.

Michael McDowell and Front Row Motorsports enter as the defending winners of the Daytona 500 after their dramatic upset victory in the 63rd running.

Additionally, there will be a lot to learn in the week leading up to the event, which will serve as the first official points race with the new Next-Gen race car.

Read Also:

Tuesday, February 15

(All times EST.)

5:05 p.m. - 5:55 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series first practice

6:35 p.m. - 7:25 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series second practice

Wednesday, February 16

8:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series single-car qualifying (two rounds)

Thursday, February 17

4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series first practice

5:30 p.m. - 6:20 p.m. - ARCA Racing Series first practice

7:00 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #1

8:45 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Race #2

Friday, February 18

1:30 p.m. - ARCA Racing Series qualifying

3:00 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice

6:00 p.m. - 6:50 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series third practice

7:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series 'NextEra Energy 250' race (100 laps)

Saturday, February 19

10:30 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series final practice

11:35 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 p.m. - ARCA 'Lucas Oil 200' race (80 laps)

5:00 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series  'Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300' race (120 laps)

Sunday, February 20

2:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (200 laps)

shares
comments
Bob Keselowski dies, aged 70 after cancer battle
Previous article

Bob Keselowski dies, aged 70 after cancer battle
Load comments

Latest news

2022 Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released

Bob Keselowski dies, aged 70 after cancer battle
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bob Keselowski dies, aged 70 after cancer battle

NASCAR confirms high horsepower/low downforce aero package
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR confirms high horsepower/low downforce aero package

JGR sponsor Mars to leave Kyle Busch, NASCAR after 2022
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

JGR sponsor Mars to leave Kyle Busch, NASCAR after 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.