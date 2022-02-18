Daytona 500 full starting lineup in pictures

Listen to this article

Kyle Larson claimed pole position for the Daytona 500 as Hendrick Motorsports locked out the front row. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher swept the Duel races while Joey Logano crashed, forcing him into a backup car for the 500.

Jacques Villeneuve, Noah Gragson, Greg Biffle and Kaz Grala were the four open drivers who locked themselves into the big race while both MBM Motorsport's J.J. Yeley and Timmy Hill missed the show.

1. Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 7th (2016, 2019)

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

2. Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 11th (2019)

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

3. Brad Keselowski - No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 3rd (2014)

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang Castrol Kohler Generators Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

4. Chris Buescher - No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 3rd (2020)

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Ford Mustang Fastenal Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

5. Austin Cindric - No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 15th (2021)

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

6. Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 1st (2021)

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Love's Travel Stops Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

7. Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 2nd (2017, 2020)

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards/Blue DEF/PEAK Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

8. Harrison Burton - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Making Daytona 500 debut

Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft / Dex Imaging Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

9. Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 19th (2021)

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mahindra Tractors Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

10. Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 2nd (2019)

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

11. Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 2nd (2021)

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

12. Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 16th (2021)

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

13. Erik Jones - No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 3rd (2019)

Erik Jones, Petty GMS, Chevrolet Camaro FOCUSfactor Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

14. Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 2nd (2016)

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

15. Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 27th (2019, 2021)

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro 3CHI Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

16. Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 2nd (2018)

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Toyota Camry McDonald's Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

17. Kurt Busch - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 1st (2017)

Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Toyota Camry Monster Energy Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 7th (2014)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger/ Irish Spring Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

19. Ross Chastain - No. 1 TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 7th (2021)

Ross Chastain, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Advent Health Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

20. Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 1st (2015)

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

21. Daniel Suarez - No. 99 TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 29th (2017)

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Tootsies Orchid Lounge Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

22. Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 1st (2007)

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Light #BUSCHRACETEAM Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

23. William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 21st (2019)

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

24. Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 8th (2020)

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Built.com Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

25. Justin Haley - No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 13th (2020)

Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro LeafFilter Gutter Protection Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

26. Ty Dillon - No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 6th (2019)

Ty Dillon, Petty GMS, Chevrolet Camaro Black Rifle Coffee Company Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

27. Landon Cassill - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 12th (2014)

Landon Cassill, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Fox Nation Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

28. Greg Biffle - No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 3rd (2010, 2012)

Greg Biffle, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet Camaro Grambling State University Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

29. Todd Gilliland - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Making Daytona 500 debut

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang First Phase Credit Card Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

30. Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 1st (2016, 2019, 2020)

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

31. Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 11th (2021)

Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang HaasTooling.com Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

32. Cody Ware - No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 21st (2021)

Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Nurtec ODT Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

33. Daniel Hemric - No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 34th (2019)

Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Heritage Pool Supply Group Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

34. David Ragan - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 4th (2020)

David Ragan, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Select Blinds Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

35. Kaz Grala - No. 50 The Money Team Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 28th (2021)

Kaz Grala, TMT Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Pit Viper Sunglasses Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

36. Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 1st (2018)

Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

37. B.J. McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 19th (2019)

B.J. McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, Ford Mustang NASCAR Ignition Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

38. Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 Finish: 4th (2017)

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithifeld Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

39. Noah Gragson - No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Making Daytona 500 debut

Noah Gragson, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Motorsports/Southpoint Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

40. Jacques Villeneuve - No. 27 Team Hezeberg Ford

Making Daytona 500 debut

Jacques Villeneuve, Team Hezeberg, Ford Mustang Hezeberg Engineering Systems Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images