R
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to keep 2020 Cup Series aero rules largely unchanged

By:
Oct 1, 2019, 9:47 PM

Aside from some minor technical changes, the NASCAR Cup Series will continue with the same aero rules in 2020.

NASCAR on Tuesday delivered the 2020 rules to the teams and most of them remain largely unchanged. 

Below are noteworthy updates for 2020:

  • The current extended parts freeze will remain in place through 2020.
  • Each car number will be permitted to have a maximum of 12 certified chassis at any given time. In addition, each organization will be permitted to have a maximum of 10 unique chassis designs.
  • Teams must compete in a minimum of eight events with a long block sealed engine and at least eight with a short block sealed engine.
  • Each team will be allowed three roster spots regardless of number of vehicles in the organization. In addition, a maximum of 10 road crew personnel will be allowed on each roster.
  • Organizations will be permitted a total of 150 wind tunnel testing hours per calendar year.

“The 2019 season has produced great racing and we anticipate the level of competition to continue to rise as teams build off this rules package in 2020,” John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president for innovation and racing development said in a statement. 

“Collectively, we continue to work closely as an industry to put on the best racing possible for our fans, while working diligently on the Next Gen car, scheduled to make its debut in 2021.”

The 2019 Cup Series saw the introduction of two primary aero packages on tracks greater than 1-mile in length. 

A combination of a smaller tapered spacer to reduce engine horsepower to a target goal of 550 and front aero ducts was targeted for nearly 20 races. A handful of others saw a smaller taper spacer used but with no aero ducts (but ducts used to help cool the cars’ brakes).

At tracks less than 1.33 miles in length, cars operated with 750 horsepower. Also, tapered spacers were introduced to replace the use of restrictor-plates at Daytona and Talladega.

The base package for all cars features a taller rear spoiler, a larger front splitter with 2-inch overhang and a wider radiator pan.

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Charlotte II

Charlotte II

27 Sep - 29 Sep
First Practice Fri 27 Sep
01:05
12:05
Qualifying Fri 27 Sep
05:40
16:40
Second Practice Sat 28 Sep
00:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 28 Sep
03:00
14:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
03:30
14:30
