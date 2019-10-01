NASCAR to keep 2020 Cup Series aero rules largely unchanged

NASCAR on Tuesday delivered the 2020 rules to the teams and most of them remain largely unchanged.

Below are noteworthy updates for 2020:

The current extended parts freeze will remain in place through 2020.

Each car number will be permitted to have a maximum of 12 certified chassis at any given time. In addition, each organization will be permitted to have a maximum of 10 unique chassis designs.

Teams must compete in a minimum of eight events with a long block sealed engine and at least eight with a short block sealed engine.

Each team will be allowed three roster spots regardless of number of vehicles in the organization. In addition, a maximum of 10 road crew personnel will be allowed on each roster.

Organizations will be permitted a total of 150 wind tunnel testing hours per calendar year.

“The 2019 season has produced great racing and we anticipate the level of competition to continue to rise as teams build off this rules package in 2020,” John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president for innovation and racing development said in a statement.

“Collectively, we continue to work closely as an industry to put on the best racing possible for our fans, while working diligently on the Next Gen car, scheduled to make its debut in 2021.”

The 2019 Cup Series saw the introduction of two primary aero packages on tracks greater than 1-mile in length.

A combination of a smaller tapered spacer to reduce engine horsepower to a target goal of 550 and front aero ducts was targeted for nearly 20 races. A handful of others saw a smaller taper spacer used but with no aero ducts (but ducts used to help cool the cars’ brakes).

At tracks less than 1.33 miles in length, cars operated with 750 horsepower. Also, tapered spacers were introduced to replace the use of restrictor-plates at Daytona and Talladega.

The base package for all cars features a taller rear spoiler, a larger front splitter with 2-inch overhang and a wider radiator pan.