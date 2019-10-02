RCR makes it official: Tyler Reddick to Cup Series in 2020

RCR announced Reddick, who currently competes with the organization in the Xfinity Series, will drive the team’s No. 8 Chevrolet in the Cup series next season. The team will continue to have primary sponsorship from Caterpillar.

Reddick, 23, replaces Daniel Hemric, who the team announced last month would not return in 2020.

“I’m beyond grateful to everyone at Richard Childress Racing for their support throughout this entire year and continued support into next year,” Reddick said in a statement. “It means a lot to me that Richard, his team, and Caterpillar believe in my ability to represent them both on and off the race track.

“My goal was always to get to race on Sundays, and I’m so excited to achieve that next year with RCR, ECR and Caterpillar. I’m excited to take this next step in my career with their support, but also realize I’ve still got a lot of work to do this year with my No. 2 team to bring home the Xfinity Series Championship.

“I can’t think of a better way to end RCR’s 50th celebration and kick off next year than by capturing that trophy.”

Already this season, Reddick has five wins, won three poles and has 21 top-five and 24 top-10 finishes and is third in the series playoff standings heading into Saturday’s race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Reddick made his Cup debut with RCR in the 2019 Daytona 500 and made an additional Cup start at Kansas Speedway in May, during which he earned a ninth-place finish.

Prior to coming to RCR, Reddick won last season’s Xfinity Series championship driving for JR Motorsports. He finished the year with two wins, seven top-five and 20 top-10 finishes.

Reddick previously completed a part-time Xfinity Series schedule in 2017, winning once, as well as three years in the Truck Series, where he earned three wins.

Additional sponsor information regarding Reddick’s team will be announced at a later date.