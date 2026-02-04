Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

WEC
WEC
WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

How NASCAR is helping USA Luge fight for gold in the Winter Olympics

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
How NASCAR is helping USA Luge fight for gold in the Winter Olympics

Gio Ruggiero set to make NASCAR O'Reilly debut with Joe Gibbs Racing

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Daytona
Gio Ruggiero set to make NASCAR O'Reilly debut with Joe Gibbs Racing

Stefano Domenicali sets out F1’s vision for 2026 as Apple TV partnership begins

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Stefano Domenicali sets out F1’s vision for 2026 as Apple TV partnership begins

Who is racing in the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray and what is the format?

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Who is racing in the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray and what is the format?
MotoGP Sepang Official Testing

Yamaha halts Sepang MotoGP running while investigating M1 engine issue

The Japanese manufacturer has paused all track activity after failing to identify the cause of the problem that forced Fabio Quartararo to stop on Tuesday

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha has decided to suspend all on-track activity during the second day of the Sepang MotoGP test while it works to determine the cause of the issue that forced Fabio Quartararo to stop on Tuesday.

The Frenchman crashed at Turn 5 of the Malaysian circuit on the opening day of the official test and fractured the middle finger on his right hand. Despite the swelling and heavy bleeding, he returned to the track later in the afternoon, but his M1 stopped at Turn 2 due to an engine problem — specifically with the V4 power unit that Yamaha has focused its development on since last year.

Hours later, Quartararo decided to pack up and return to Spain. He is due to undergo medical checks in Barcelona on Wednesday, where doctors will establish a recovery plan aimed at getting him to the next test in Buriram, just over two weeks away, in the best possible condition.

That same evening, Yamaha’s engineers investigated the nature of the problem but were unable to find an answer. This raised serious concerns to the point that the manufacturer opted to suspend all track activity until a clear explanation is found. As a result, no Yamaha riders took to the circuit on Wednesday morning while the factory in Japan and the race team on site worked together to shed light on the situation.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

“We are still trying to understand what caused the problem that affected Fabio yesterday afternoon [Tuesday],” Yamaha team manager Massimo Meregalli told Motorsport.com.

“It’s a safety issue. Once we understand the origin of it, we will go back out — whether that’s today or tomorrow. We are waiting for the green light.”

Meregalli denied that the failure was in any way related to Quartararo’s crash and played down the overall impact the setback would have on Yamaha’s test programme.

“The problem has absolutely nothing to do with Fabio’s crash,” he stressed, while underlining the importance of the work completed during last week’s three-day shakedown.

“To put a percentage on it, I would say we have completed 80% of the programme we had planned. We have the base of the bike. Set-up is what we would have worked on over these two days,” the former Italian rider explained.

“Probably Toprak is the only rider who hasn’t yet been able to try what was on his schedule. All the others had the same material,” the Yamaha executive concluded.

Photos from Sepang test - Day 1

Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Ducati Team bike fairing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Andrea Dovizioso, Yamaha Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Andrea Dovizioso, Yamaha Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Ducati Team bike swingarm

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Yamaha Factory Racing Team bike detail

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Andrea Dovizioso, Yamaha Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Brembo Brakes detail

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Honda HRC bike detail

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 1, in photos
MotoGP
56
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Jorge Martin explains post-season surgeries: 'I couldn’t even lift a water bottle'
Next article MotoGP Sepang test: Honda leads rain-hit Day 2 as engine issues sideline Yamaha

Top Comments

More from
Oriol Puigdemont

Alex Marquez: "Gresini is the most solid option, but this may be a time to take a risk"

MotoGP
MotoGP
Alex Marquez: "Gresini is the most solid option, but this may be a time to take a risk"

Pedro Acosta to race for Ducati in 2027 alongside Marc Marquez

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang shakedown
Pedro Acosta to race for Ducati in 2027 alongside Marc Marquez

Exclusive: Jorge Martin finalising two-year Yamaha MotoGP deal

MotoGP
MotoGP
Exclusive: Jorge Martin finalising two-year Yamaha MotoGP deal
More from
Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo to return home after breaking finger in Sepang MotoGP test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Fabio Quartararo to return home after breaking finger in Sepang MotoGP test

Fabio Quartararo responds to speculation about Honda MotoGP move

MotoGP
MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo responds to speculation about Honda MotoGP move

Alex Marquez targeting factory MotoGP seat at Yamaha and KTM

MotoGP
MotoGP
Alex Marquez targeting factory MotoGP seat at Yamaha and KTM

Latest news

Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
Footage of Daniel Ricciardo's reaction to Max Verstappen taking No. 3 surfaces

WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

WEC
WEC WEC
WEC 2025 BoP Analysis: BMW

America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

F1 Academy
F1AC F1 Academy
Shanghai
America driver Ava Dobson secures American Express F1 Academy seat for 2026

Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey on 2026 Aston Martin - "I never look at my designs as aggressive"