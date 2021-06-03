Rins was training on his push bike on the Barcelona circuit on Thursday when he fell and broke his right arm.

After an examination at the Universitari Dexeus Hospital in Barcelona, Rins was declared unfit and will sit out his home round in Barcelona.

His fracture has been set and he will undergo surgery on Friday to correct the injury.

This comes as a huge blow to Rins’ title hopes, having come to the Catalan GP weekend following four-successive race crashes which have cast him 82 points adrift of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo at the top of the standings.

A brief statement from Suzuki read: “Alex Rins has been ruled out of his home GP after a cycling accident.

“The Team Suzuki Ecstar rider will unfortunately have to sit out the Grand Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya due to an unfortunate accident he suffered while training this morning with his bicycle on track.

“The Spaniard fell during a training lap and as a result he suffered damage to his right arm, with a large contused area and a lot of pain.

“He was quickly taken to Barcelona’s Universitari Dexeus Hospital for further examination and medical checks revealed a fracture in the radius bone.

“The fracture was immobilised and tomorrow morning he will undergo surgery to fix it.

“More information to be given in future updates.”

Currently Suzuki is yet to say whether it will field a replacement for Rins in this weekend’s seventh round of the 2021 season.

If Rins is to be replaced it will likely be by test rider Sylvain Guintoli, who will be present all weekend working for BT Sport and could ride the GSX-RR at the post-race test on Monday - though this is also yet to be determined.

Rins won’t have long to recover before the next race, which is the German GP at the Sachsenring on June 20 before the series heads to Assen a week later.

This is the second season in succession Rins has been forced to miss races due to injury, having been forced out of last year’s Spanish GP when he broke his shoulder in a qualifying crash.

