Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia claims pole, Quartararo only 15th
MotoGP / Emilia Romagna GP News

Quartararo was “unconsciously not risking” in Misano MotoGP qualifying

By:

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo says his Q1 exit in Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying was a result of him “unconsciously not risking” in the tricky conditions.

Quartararo was "unconsciously not risking" in Misano MotoGP qualifying

Quartararo had to go through Q1 for just the second time in his MotoGP career on Saturday at Misano after failing to get into the top 10 at the end of a damp FP3.

Beginning his final flying lap in Q1 13th, Quartararo could do no better than that position – but was demoted to 15th owing to a yellow flag infringement on that tour.

Quartararo can win the championship on Sunday if he outscores poleman Francesco Bagnaia by three points, and says his career-worst qualifying result was down to him subconsciously not pushing in the damp final part of the track on slick tyres.

“I was disappointed, but I kept everything inside,” he said.

“When you’re in FP4 and I saw Iker [Lecuona] and Bagnaia, I was third or fourth, both Iker and Bagnaia were in Q1.

“So, I said ‘it’s going to be a tough, tough job’, and at the end I finished third in Q1.

“I will not say it was what we expected because we had some struggles, and I didn’t take enough risks in the last sectors.

“But it’s something I can understand. Even if it’s on a subconscious side of my thinking, I will not take any risks on these wet patches and that’s why also I was not so disappointed.”

He added: “It was dry conditions with wet patches on slicks, but it’s something that I need to improve myself.

“But what I can say is I think unconsciously I’ve been not risking a lot in the wet patches, because if you look at my sector one I’m the second fastest of Q2 even if I was not there.

“But the conditions weren’t improving and I’m still really fast.

“The only sectors where I lost a lot was the last two and it was the two where there were wet patches, so I’m not worried too much.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked by Motorsport.com if his risk management in Q1 was the first instance of him finally thinking about his championship permutations this weekend, he said: “Yeah, I mean of course.

“First of all I tried everything in FP3 to try to be in the Q2 straight away and we finished not so far, I think three tenths or something, and we made a massive improvement in the wet.

“But this afternoon the conditions were exactly what I hate and I did my best, so P13 is the best result I could get in Q1.

“We will see which tyres to use for tomorrow’s race because I had to use the soft front and soft rear, which are two tyres I don’t like.

“But in these conditions they were tyres that I needed to use. So, tomorrow morning we will start with different tyres.”

Quartararo also noted that he doesn’t want his team updating him on the championship situation during Sunday’s race with Bagnaia on pole, as he feels it will unnecessarily add pressure.

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia claims pole, Quartararo only 15th

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
4 h
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021

