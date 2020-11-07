Quartararo: MotoGP title over if I don’t take risks in European GP

The Petronas SRT rider has struggled all weekend in the wet conditions, and was fortunate to make it straight into Q2 due to Friday’s FP2 being run on a drying track.

With the track wet but drying for qualifying, Quartararo was once again on the back foot and could do no better than a 1m41.943s – which was 1.5s off the pole time – in a lowly 11th.

The Ricardo Tormo Circuit is notoriously tricky to overtake on, while Yamaha riders have repeatedly complained of how difficult it is to pass on the M1.

But with championship rivals Alex Rins starting second and points leader Joan Mir fifth, Quartararo admits he has “nothing to lose” from 11th and has to be “really aggressive” from the off.

“Honestly, the position I am in tomorrow, I really have nothing to lose,” Quartararo said when asked by Motorsport.com if Sunday’s race would be the most important of his season.

“My goal is to win the championship and if I don’t take big risks tomorrow, it will be over.

“So, now I’m really on the mood that I do the best, if I need to be really, really aggressive tomorrow I will be and if we crash or something it will be for a good reason.

“So, I just want to be in the best way possible. Of course, I’ll try to make a really good warm-up, which will be so important.

“But it will be really important for us tomorrow that we make a good race.”