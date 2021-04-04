MotoGP
R
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
27 days
See full schedule
French GP
16 May
Race in
41 days
See full schedule
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
55 days
See full schedule
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
62 days
See full schedule
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
83 days
See full schedule
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
97 days
See full schedule
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
132 days
See full schedule
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
146 days
See full schedule
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
160 days
See full schedule
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
167 days
See full schedule
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
188 days
See full schedule
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
202 days
See full schedule
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
209 days
See full schedule
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
223 days
See full schedule
MotoGP / News

Quartararo: Doha MotoGP win “most special” of my career

By:

Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo says his victory in the Doha Grand Prix is the “most special” one of his MotoGP career.

Quartararo: Doha MotoGP win “most special” of my career

Quartararo was left in ninth at the end of the opening lap having been swamped from fifth on the grid.

But the Yamaha rider carved his way through the pack and by lap 19 had taken over from long-time leader Jorge Martin on the Pramac Ducati, from which point Quartararo sped off to the fourth win of his MotoGP career by 1.4 seconds.

Admitting he felt like “a rookie” in the opening Qatar race a week ago, Quartararo said of his Doha win: “I have not won many races, so for sure this one is the most special one coming from ninth.

“I think in the middle of the race I was in more or less that position and I was feeling so good in overtaking spots like Turn 10, Turn 15 and I felt like I could win the race at that moment.

“It makes a total difference from last week because last week I ride a little bit like an amateur, like a rookie because I was not playing with mapping, with tyres and I make reverse in the second race.

“It feels good to win and also to have two French guys in 1-2, I think it’s quite a long time since we’ve seen it.

“So, I’m so happy for this win.”

Quartararo won the opening two races of the 2020 campaign and looked set to be the main player in the championship, before inconsistent form for the rest of the year meant he only reached the podium once more when he won in Barcelona.

Yamaha has had a similarly strong start to 2021 with Maverick Vinales winning the Qatar GP and Quartararo the Doha event on the improved M1 package.

But Quartararo is reluctant to say whether the form Yamaha has shown at the start of 2021 is more genuine than at this stage last year.

“Step by step,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he felt this form was promising than at the start of 2020.

“Last year I won the two first races in Jerez, the second one with eight seconds of advantage.

“So, step by step. We raced twice in the same track, so I feel confident with the bike and I feel like we can be fast.

“But I don’t want to tell you yes and then it’s no, so at the moment is the moment I believe in our bike but it’s going to work all year.

“At the moment, we have a really good bike.”

