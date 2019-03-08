Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Qatar GP / Practice report

Qatar MotoGP: Rossi leads Lorenzo in first practice

shares
comments
Qatar MotoGP: Rossi leads Lorenzo in first practice
By:
53m ago

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi topped the opening practice session of the 2019 MotoGP season in Qatar, leading Honda pair Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez.

Reigning champion Marquez led the majority of the 45-minute daylight session after establishing an early benchmark of 1m55.164s, which stood until the closing moments.

In his first official practice session as a Repsol Honda rider, Lorenzo managed to beat Marquez with a 1m55.217s to briefly go top of the order with two minutes left on the clock.

However, with around 10 seconds left before the chequered flag fell, Rossi logged a 1m55.048s to beat Lorenzo by 0.079s and Marquez by 0.116s.

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso was fourth-fastest, just 0.169s shy of compatriot Rossi, while his new teammate Danilo Petrucci was exactly half a tenth slower in fifth.

Maverick Vinales ended up sixth-fastest on the second of the Yamahas, 0.276s slower than teammate Rossi.

Franco Morbidelli was top independent rider in eighth for Petronas SRT Yamaha, followed by Jack Miller on the Pramac Ducati, Suzuki's Alex Rins and the top LCR Honda of Takaaki Nakagami.

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas) was the best of the rookies in 11th, less than half a second off the pace.

Pol Espargaro led KTM's efforts in 12th, a place ahead of elder brother Aleix on the Aprilia and seven slots ahead of teammate Johann Zarco in 19th.

Cal Crutchlow (LCR) was the 17th and final rider to lap within a second of Rossi.

Tech 3 KTM rider Hafizh Syahrin became the first crasher of the 2019 campaign early in the session, and ended up 22nd, ahead of only Aprilia test rider Bradley Smith.

​FP1 times:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'55.048  
2 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo  Honda 1'55.127 0.079
3 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'55.164 0.116
4 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'55.217 0.169
5 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'55.267 0.219
6 12 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'55.312 0.264
7 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Yamaha 1'55.324 0.276
8 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'55.396 0.348
9 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'55.409 0.361
10 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'55.496 0.448
11 20 France Fabio Quartararo  Yamaha 1'55.509 0.461
12 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'55.620 0.572
13 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'55.778 0.730
14 36 Spain Joan Mir  Suzuki 1'55.828 0.780
15 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Aprilia 1'55.828 0.780
16 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia  Ducati 1'55.835 0.787
17 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'55.869 0.821
18 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira  KTM 1'56.061 1.013
19 5 France Johann Zarco  KTM 1'56.206 1.158
20 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'56.249 1.201
21 53 Spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'56.289 1.241
22 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  KTM 1'57.181 2.133
23 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith  Aprilia 1'57.189 2.141
Next article
Bradl to make Honda wildcard outing at Jerez

Previous article

Bradl to make Honda wildcard outing at Jerez

Next article

Zarco tips Quartararo to emulate star MotoGP debut

Zarco tips Quartararo to emulate star MotoGP debut
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar GP
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

Qatar MotoGP: Rossi leads Lorenzo in first practice Qatar GP
MotoGP / Practice report

Qatar MotoGP: Rossi leads Lorenzo in first practice

52m ago
Jeffrey Earnhardt opens up to Dale Jr.: Article
NASCAR Cup

Jeffrey Earnhardt opens up to Dale Jr.: "I'm cutting my own path"

F1 set to introduce point for fastest lap in 2019 Article
Formula 1

F1 set to introduce point for fastest lap in 2019

Latest videos
Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Mike Hailwood at Spa Francorchamps 1964 02:01
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Mike Hailwood at Spa Francorchamps 1964

Mar 4, 2019
Gearing up for the 2019 MotoGP season 05:04
MotoGP

Gearing up for the 2019 MotoGP season

Feb 28, 2019

News in depth
Zarco tips Quartararo to emulate star MotoGP debut
MotoGP

Zarco tips Quartararo to emulate star MotoGP debut

Qatar MotoGP: Rossi leads Lorenzo in first practice
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Rossi leads Lorenzo in first practice

Bradl to make Honda wildcard outing at Jerez
MotoGP

Bradl to make Honda wildcard outing at Jerez

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.