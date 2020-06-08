MotoGP
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: What next for KTM after Espargaro bombshell?

Podcast: What next for KTM after Espargaro bombshell?
By:
Jun 8, 2020, 6:50 PM

After the bombshell report from Motorsport.com last week that Pol Espargaro is set to join Honda in 2021, KTM faces an uncertain MotoGP future.

Just as it looked to be heading towards the front of the MotoGP field, KTM has been dealt a blow by the impending loss of its spearhead, as well as the loss of a promising future talent in Jorge Martin to Ducati next year. 

Read Also:

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, host Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss what options KTM have now. They also discuss the wider ramifications of Espargaro’s move to Honda, which includes the futures of Alex Marquez and Cal Crutchlow. 

 

Why Espargaro signing isn't a disaster for Alex Marquez

Why Espargaro signing isn't a disaster for Alex Marquez
