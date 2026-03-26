MotoGP chiefs visit Buenos Aires construction site ahead of 2027 Argentina GP
Argentina is set to return to the MotoGP calendar after a year's absence, with a revamped circuit in Buenos Aires replacing Termas de Rio Hondo
Top officials from the MotoGP world championship visited the Oscar y Juan Galvez Autodrome on Monday to oversee the work being carried out in preparation for the series’ return to Buenos Aires in 2027.
Following the Brazilian Grand Prix held last weekend at the Autodromo Ayrton Senna in Goiania, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, and Carlos Ezpeleta, sporting director, travelled to Argentina's capital to get an update on the transformation underway at the track.
Ezpeleta and his son toured the construction site at the Oscar y Juan Galvez Autodrome, which is currently undergoing renovation, following the launch of the plans last January at the historic Buenos Aires venue. They were accompanied by AUSA president Juan Pablo Fasanella and Orlando Terranova, president of the OSD development group, among others.
Construction began with the demolition of the entire garage area that had been built for the return of Formula 1 to Argentina in 1995. Since then, the focus has been on the structural preparation of the site, with tasks combining demolition, earthwork and the laying of new foundations.
In the upcoming paddock area, groundwork was carried out for the placement of the new structures, while progress was made on the excavation and preparation of the new buildings within the circuit.
Work at the Buenos Aires Autodrome to host MotoGP in 2027.
Photo by: Government of the City of Buenos Aires
At the same time, the track is also undergoing a major transformation with work to redefine the layout and adapt it to international standards to host MotoGP in early 2027. Work was carried out to mill the existing asphalt layer, demolish kerbs, remove barriers and eliminate obsolete structures. Additionally, earthworks were performed in strategic areas, including the opposite straight and the section between Turns 10 and 13, where a new layout is planned.
Soil stabilisation is one of the most relevant and crucial technical aspects aimed at ensuring the strength and durability of the track, an essential requirement for achieving Grade A certification.
Work is proceeding at a steady pace and in accordance with the established schedule, with the aim of being completed within 12 months of its start in January of this year, according to the Sports Secretariat of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires.
The new track will be 4.3 km long, with an average width of 14 metres and features 14 turns along the circuit. Speeds exceeding 300 km/h could be reached on the straight during the anticipated return of the world championship to Buenos Aires for the first time since 1999.
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