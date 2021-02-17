MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP updates Qatar Covid-19 measures

shares
comments
MotoGP updates Qatar Covid-19 measures
By:

The MotoGP paddock will be subject to a strict lockdown protocol for the Qatar test and double-header to ensure the 2021 season can get underway safely.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already forced MotoGP to alter its plans for the start of the 2021 season, with the Argentine and US Grands Prix postponed and a second Qatar race added, as well as round three now taking place in Portugal.

February’s Sepang test was also cancelled due to the escalating virus situation in Malaysia.

Despite the pandemic entering a second wave of infections across many countries worldwide, MotoGP is forging ahead with its plans to get its 2021 season underway on time.

Pre-season testing has been moved to Qatar on 6-7 March and 10-12 March, before the first race on the weekend of 28 March and the second Qatar round the week after.

To ensure virus safety, MotoGP has modelled its bubble protocols on that used for the Australian Open Tennis tournament and the NBA in America.

All paddock members must have a valid negative test result within 72 hours of boarding the flight to Doha, and will take another PCR test upon arrival before being quarantined in their assigned hotels while awaiting results.

All paddock members will be subject to random PCR tests throughout their entire stay in Qatar, with four hotels being utilised as bases.

Such is the strictness of MotoGP’s protocol no member of the paddock will be allowed to hire a car, with MotoGP organising transport to ferry the paddock between the hotels and the circuit.

No one will be allowed to leave their hotel grounds for any reason other than to travel to the circuit – though the possibility of allowing group excursions during days off is being considered.

At present, MotoGP riders are not being forced to remain in the country between the second pre-season test and the first race – but the entire Moto2/Moto3 paddock, which will test in Qatar on 19-21 March, will not be allowed to leave the country until after the Doha GP.

The same protocols for arriving into Qatar will have to be followed again for any MotoGP rider who does return home between testing and the first race.

Related video

Petrucci was first to "believe" in KTM's promise

Previous article

Petrucci was first to "believe" in KTM's promise
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author German Garcia Casanova

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale

3h
2
Formula 1

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP

1h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull expecting Perez to replicate Verstappen/Ricciardo era

1h
4
NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports

23min
5
Formula 1

Norris already learning from Ricciardo in McLaren F1 simulator

3h
Latest news
MotoGP updates Qatar Covid-19 measures
MotoGP

MotoGP updates Qatar Covid-19 measures

1h
Petrucci was first to "believe" in KTM's promise
MotoGP

Petrucci was first to "believe" in KTM's promise

5h
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales
MotoGP

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

Feb 16, 2021
Quartararo hopes for Lorenzo/Rossi-style rivalry with Vinales
MotoGP

Quartararo hopes for Lorenzo/Rossi-style rivalry with Vinales

Feb 15, 2021
Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi
MotoGP

Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi

Feb 15, 2021
Latest videos
Getting Ready for MotoGP with the Ducati Panigale V4! 01:01
MotoGP
3h

Getting Ready for MotoGP with the Ducati Panigale V4!

John Surtees' incredible Motorcycle Grand Prix career 00:49
MotoGP
Feb 11, 2021

John Surtees' incredible Motorcycle Grand Prix career

MotoGP: Ducati Lenovo Team Presentation 02:49
MotoGP
Feb 11, 2021

MotoGP: Ducati Lenovo Team Presentation

MotoGP: Esponsorama Racing unveil their 2021 competitor 01:12
MotoGP
Feb 7, 2021

MotoGP: Esponsorama Racing unveil their 2021 competitor

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
Jan 4, 2021

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V

More from
German Garcia Casanova
MotoGP teams to discuss new date for Qatar Grand Prix Qatar GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP teams to discuss new date for Qatar Grand Prix

Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio
MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki MotoGP team won’t replace F1-bound Brivio

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

How Honda has fixed a bike that only Marc Marquez could ride

Trending Today

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP

Red Bull expecting Perez to replicate Verstappen/Ricciardo era
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull expecting Perez to replicate Verstappen/Ricciardo era

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports

Norris already learning from Ricciardo in McLaren F1 simulator
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris already learning from Ricciardo in McLaren F1 simulator

Alpine announces launch date for 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine announces launch date for 2021 F1 car

McLaren explains lack of Mercedes branding
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren explains lack of Mercedes branding

Ricciardo enjoys ‘smooth’ McLaren F1 Silverstone shakedown
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo enjoys ‘smooth’ McLaren F1 Silverstone shakedown

Latest news

MotoGP updates Qatar Covid-19 measures
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP updates Qatar Covid-19 measures

Petrucci was first to "believe" in KTM's promise
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci was first to "believe" in KTM's promise

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

Quartararo hopes for Lorenzo/Rossi-style rivalry with Vinales
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo hopes for Lorenzo/Rossi-style rivalry with Vinales

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.