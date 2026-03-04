MotoGP admits hosting Qatar GP will be "difficult", no replacement planned
Next month's Qatar MotoGP events looks unlikely to go ahead as planned as Carmelo Ezpeleta weights in on the situation
MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta acknowledged on Wednesday that it will be “difficult” to stage the Qatar Grand Prix on 12 April, but stressed that under no circumstances would a replacement circuit be sought.
The armed conflict in the Middle East has directly impacted plans for several major international sporting events, including the Qatar Grand Prix, which is currently scheduled for 10-12 April.
The World Endurance Championship has already postponed its own event at the Lusail International Circuit until an unspecified date later in the year, while doubts also remain over Formula 1 races in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in April.
Speaking on Wednesday at an Estrella Galicia event in Madrid, Ezpeleta assessed the options for the fourth round of the 2026 season.
“Is there a possibility of racing at another date? Don't worry. We always have a plan B,” he said. “We have to wait — I can’t say right now that we’re not going. We’ve been in talks with Qatar since what happened on Sunday, and we’ll make a decision. It’s difficult for us to go to Qatar on April 12, but I cannot say that we won’t go.
“Going somewhere else? Certainly not. Fitting it into the calendar later on? We’re very good at making calendars. We’ll know something soon, obviously. We’re waiting to hear from them. There’s still time."
The Adelaide street race
Another hot topic at the event was the loss of Phillip Island and the introduction of a new circuit in Adelaide.
“It’s a safe race — not a street race. We’re going to a fantastic location, in the middle of a city, but with all the safety features. With all the positives of being in a city center, so people can come,” he explained.
Ezpeleta naturally regrets the loss of Phillip Island, but also highlighted the safety concerns associated with the Australian venue.
“I hope we won’t have the wind and rain issues anymore. It’s easy now to say Phillip Island is a beautiful circuit — and it is — but safety comes before everything. Suzuka is beautiful too, and because it’s not safe, we don’t go. Safety is the priority,” he underlined.
Ezpeleta reiterated that MotoGP’s strategy is to bring races closer to major population centers.
“MotoGP is moving toward putting on better and better races, whether urban or not. I do believe we’ll increasingly try to hold them closer to cities. Goiania is a permanent circuit in the center of the city, Buenos Aires as well — that’s the direction,” he said.
That trend opens the door to hosting races in major capitals such as Madrid, which will host a Formula 1 street race this year. However, Ezpeleta dismissed the idea for MotoGP.
“No, in Madrid the safety conditions we require are not in place,” he clarified.
