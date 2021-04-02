MotoGP
Doha MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro tops FP1 as Morbidelli hits trouble

By:

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro topped the first practice of the inaugural MotoGP Doha Grand Prix, while Franco Morbidelli was struck by more technical dramas on his Petronas SRT Yamaha.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the Argentine and US GPs to be postponed, MotoGP remains in Qatar for a second week for the first ever Doha GP.

Morbidelli's Qatar GP last Sunday was wrecked by a technical issue he admitted on Thursday hasn't fully been diagnosed by Petronas SRT and Yamaha.

He set the early pace at a 1m58.991s in the largely irrelevant afternoon FP1 at Losail, before bettering that pace with a 1m55.847s.

Moments later he was shown the black and orange flag after his M1 bellowed smoke at Turn 1, forcing Morbidelli back into pitlane – though it was only a brief interruption to his session.

Aprilia's Espargaro – who felt the marque proved last Sunday it's pre-season was "no joke" having finished seventh and the closest an Aprilia had ever been to a victory in the MotoGP era – moved ahead of Morbidelli at the same time with a 1m55.429s.

This stood as the benchmark until just under 18 minutes to go, when Tech3's Danilo Petrucci shot to the top of the order on the KTM with a 1m55.263s.

Morbidelli returned to top spot soon after with a 1m55.125s, which he improved on his following tour to a 1m54.7s – only for it to be cancelled for exceeding track limits.

However, more smoke was spotted coming from Morbidelli's SRT Yamaha, forcing him to pull into pitlane for again – the issues seemingly striking both of his machines.

Despite FP1 not likely to have any bearing on the Q2 order ahead of Saturday's qualifying, there was still a flurry of quick laps in the closing stages.

Qatar GP winner Maverick Vinales on the factory Yamaha traded top spot with Espargaro, with the Aprilia rider edging ahead with a 1m54.779s.

Most completed the whole session on the hard and medium rear tyres – options which won't be raced due to the cooler conditions in the evening – but Suzuki's Alex Rins went for a soft tyre time attack at the end.

Rins leaped up to second, 0.060 seconds behind Espargaro, with Vinales the only other rider in the 1m54s bracket in third a further 0.025s adrift.

Pramac rookie Jorge Martin was fourth ahead of Morbidelli, while the struggling Petrucci held onto sixth as he continues to adapt to the RC16.

Fabio Quartararo was seventh on the sister works team Yamaha, the Frenchman heading world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki, Honda's Stefan Bradl and his LCR counterpart Takaaki Nakagami.

Pol Espargaro was 12th on the other works team Honda ahead of LCR's Alex Marquez and the Qatar GP's top rookie Enea Bastianini (Avintia).

The factory KTM riders continue their underwhelming showing in Qatar in 15th and 16th, Miguel Oliveira heading the under-fire Brad Binder – who came in for some flak from Valentino Rossi on Thursday for his aggressive riding during the Qatar GP.

Rossi on his Petronas SRT Yamaha was a low-key 17th in FP1, with Qatar GP poleman 20th and race runner-up Johann Zarco rounding out the field in 22nd having crashed early in the session at Turn 15.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 12 1'54.779  
2 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 15 1'54.839 0.060
3 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 15 1'54.864 0.085
4 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 15 1'55.019 0.240
5 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 11 1'55.125 0.346
6 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 15 1'55.263 0.484
7 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 16 1'55.303 0.524
8 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 16 1'55.349 0.570
9 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 18 1'55.393 0.614
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 19 1'55.448 0.669
11 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 16 1'55.454 0.675
12 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 19 1'55.507 0.728
13 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 18 1'55.597 0.818
14 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 15 1'55.677 0.898
15 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 16 1'55.770 0.991
16 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 16 1'55.846 1.067
17 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 17 1'55.925 1.146
18 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 14 1'55.984 1.205
19 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 17 1'56.023 1.244
20 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 15 1'56.119 1.340
21 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 16 1'56.561 1.782
22 France Johann Zarco Ducati 9 1'56.743 1.964
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Doha GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Lewis Duncan

