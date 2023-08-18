MotoGP Austrian GP: Zarco outpaces Quartararo in FP1
Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco topped first practice for the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, snatching first late on from Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo.
As has been the case since the British GP, the opening 45-minute session of the weekend does not count towards the qualifying groups for Saturday.
Run under dry conditions, Zarco fired in a 1m29.838s after switching to a fresh medium rear tyre to end first practice 0.399 seconds clear of the field.
He bested 2021 world champion Quartararo and the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales.
Vinales set the early pace on his RS-GP with a 1m31.751s before Ducati's Enea Bastianini edged ahead with a 1m30.852s inside the first six minutes of the session.
A subsequent 1m30.270s re-established Vinales at the top of the order, which stood as the benchmark for around the next eight minutes.
Continuing to run the new aerodynamic package he raced at the British GP, Yamaha's Quartararo deposed his former team-mate with a 1m30.237s as the clock ticked into the final half an hour.
Quartararo, who has topped just two warm-up sessions across 2023 so far, looked on course to end FP1 fastest of all as the chequered flag neared.
But a final flyer for Zarco on his Pramac-run Ducati ensured he saw out opening practice on top.
Behind the top three came Gresini's Alex Marquez on a 1m30.286s. He was forced to park up early on in the session due to an apparent front fork issue, which led to smoke bellowing out of his bike every time he touched the front brake.
Marco Bezzecchi completed the top five on his VR46 Ducati from Gresini's Fabio di Giannantonio, while Takaaki Nakagami was the leading Honda runner in seventh on his LCR-run bike.
Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia holds a 41-point advantage coming to Austria and was eighth at the end of FP1 on his factory Ducati from British GP winner Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and 2021 Red Bull Ring race victor Jorge Martin (Pramac).
Bastianini, who was on pole in Austria last year, was 11th in the end ahead of the factory Honda of Joan Mir – who also tested a new aero package - and Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli, while Brad Binder was the leading KTM in 14th.
Marc Marquez crashed in the closing stages after running off into the gravel down at the Turn 4 right-hander, the Honda rider losing his balance as he tried to steer out of the stones.
He was 18th at the chequered flag ahead of Tech3 rookie Augusto Fernandez, who was the only other faller in that session at the Turn 2 chicane.
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|J. Zarco Johann Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|20
|1'29.838
|173.352
|311
|2
|F. Quartararo Fabio Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|24
|+0.399
|0.399
|172.585
|307
|3
|M. Viñales Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|21
|+0.411
|0.012
|172.562
|309
|4
|A. Marquez Alex Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|20
|+0.448
|0.037
|172.491
|313
|5
|M. Bezzecchi Marco Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|21
|+0.467
|0.019
|172.455
|314
|6
|F. Di Giannantonio Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing
|49
|Ducati
|18
|+0.469
|0.002
|172.451
|309
|7
|T. Nakagami Takaaki Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|22
|+0.500
|0.031
|172.392
|309
|8
|F. Bagnaia Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|21
|+0.529
|0.029
|172.337
|311
|9
|A. Espargaro Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|18
|+0.538
|0.009
|172.320
|309
|10
|J. Martin Jorge Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|21
|+0.591
|0.053
|172.219
|311
|11
|E. Bastianini Enea Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|20
|+0.621
|0.030
|172.161
|313
|12
|J. Mir Joan Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|19
|+0.622
|0.001
|172.160
|309
|13
|F. Morbidelli Franco Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|Yamaha
|22
|+0.804
|0.182
|171.814
|306
|14
|B. Binder Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|24
|+0.908
|0.104
|171.617
|310
|15
|L. Marini Luca Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|20
|+0.940
|0.032
|171.556
|309
|16
|P. Espargaro Pol Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|19
|+0.959
|0.019
|171.521
|311
|17
|M. Oliveira Miguel Oliveira RNF Racing
|88
|Aprilia
|20
|+0.983
|0.024
|171.475
|307
|18
|M. Marquez Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|21
|+1.018
|0.035
|171.409
|309
|19
|A. Fernandez Augusto Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|23
|+1.182
|0.164
|171.100
|309
|20
|R. Fernández Raúl Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|19
|+1.394
|0.212
|170.703
|309
|21
|L. Savadori Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia Racing Team
|32
|Aprilia
|17
|+1.445
|0.051
|170.607
|307
|22
|J. Miller Jack Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|21
|+1.528
|0.083
|170.452
|307
|23
|I. Lecuona Iker Lecuona Team LCR
|27
|Honda
|22
|+2.047
|0.519
|169.490
|309
|View full results
Yamaha, Honda MotoGP concession hopes face stiff KTM opposition
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bezzecchi leads Vinales by 0.044s in FP2
Latest news
Austin Hill's new RCR deal includes possibility of move to Cup
Austin Hill's new RCR deal includes possibility of move to Cup Austin Hill's new RCR deal includes possibility of move to Cup
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint race, Bagnaia dominates sprint, Martin causes chaos
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint race, Bagnaia dominates sprint, Martin causes chaos MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint race, Bagnaia dominates sprint, Martin causes chaos
Verstappen: I sometimes question if hectic F1 lifestyle "is still worth it"
Verstappen: I sometimes question if hectic F1 lifestyle "is still worth it" Verstappen: I sometimes question if hectic F1 lifestyle "is still worth it"
Dixon: New IndyCar hybrid “will change the strategy” in 2024
Dixon: New IndyCar hybrid “will change the strategy” in 2024 Dixon: New IndyCar hybrid “will change the strategy” in 2024
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.