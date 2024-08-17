All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
MotoGP Austrian GP

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint after Martin penalty, Marquez crashes out

An early mistake for Martin at Spielberg means he and Bagnaia are now tied at the top of the points table

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
KTM
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, crashed bike
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, crasehd bike
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, crasehd bike
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, crasehd bike
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, crashed bike
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Lucio Cecchinello, LCR Honda Team Principal, Paolo Campionoti
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
93

Francesco Bagnaia put himself level with Jorge Martin in the MotoGP points standings with victory in the sprint race for the Austrian Grand Prix, while a crash cost Marc Marquez a likely podium finish.

The two title protagonists appeared set for an epic duel in Saturday’s half-distance race at Spielberg, but a penalty for cutting the chicane at Turn 2 left Martin out of the picture and allowed Bagnaia to cruise to a comfortable victory.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro claimed the final spot on the rostrum, benefitting from a crash for Gresini rider Marquez with four laps to run.

At the start of the sprint, factory Ducati rider Bagnaia got the holeshot from second on the grid to snatch the lead into Turn 1, but Martin fired back immediately at Turn 3 to put himself back in front.

The decisive moment of the race came on lap 2 when Martin came in too hot at Turn 2 and had to take to the run-off area, handing the advantage back to Bagnaia.

Although the Pramac rider did slow down and slot in behind the two-time champion, the stewards claimed that he didn’t drop a second behind as required by the regulations, handing him a costly long-lap penalty.

Martin finally took the loop located at the exit of Turn 1 on lap 8 of 14, dropping to third in the order behind Marquez and just fractionally ahead of Espargaro.

With Marquez unable to close the gap to Bagnaia and eventually crashing at Turn 3 on lap 10, the Italian rider was able to run away and sprint to a 4.67s victory, his third in a sprint race in 2024.

 

The fall for Marquez allowed Martin to move back up to second and put both riders exactly on 250 points ahead of Sunday’s grand prix.

Espargaro took a strong third for Aprilia despite lacking the pace to keep up with Martin, while Enea Bastianini again displayed impressive late-race speed to climb from ninth on the grid to take fourth on the factory Ducati.

Jack Miller scored an encouraging fifth place result on the best of the KTMs ahead of Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli, who was forced wide at Turn 1 when being overtaken by Bastianini.

Apart from Miller, three more KTMs finished the top 10, as team-mate Brad Binder took seventh, wildcard rider Pol Espargaro crossed the line in ninth and Tech3’s Pedro Acosta just missed out on points in 10th.They were separated by Marco Bezzecchi in eighth on the only remaining VR46 Ducati.

A disastrous start for Maverick Vinales on the factory Aprilias consigned him to 11th at the finish, just ahead of Fabio Quartararo on the best of the Yamahas.

Honda’s charge was led by LCR rider Johann Zarco in 15th place.

MotoGP Austrian GP: Sprint results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 14

-

       12
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 14

+4.673

4.673

 4.673     9
3 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 14

+7.584

7.584

 2.911     7
4 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 14

+9.685

9.685

 2.101     6
5 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 14

+10.421

10.421

 0.736     5
6 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 14

+10.523

10.523

 0.102     4
7 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 14

+10.941

10.941

 0.418     3
8 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 14

+11.932

11.932

 0.991     2
9 Spain P. Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 44 KTM 14

+15.101

15.101

 3.169     1
10 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 14

+16.611

16.611

 1.510      
11 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 14

+16.759

16.759

 0.148      
12 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 14

+17.943

17.943

 1.184      
13 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 14

+18.304

18.304

 0.361      
14 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 14

+19.185

19.185

 0.881      
15 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 14

+21.330

21.330

 2.145      
16 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 14

+22.940

22.940

 1.610      
17 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 14

+25.830

25.830

 2.890      
18 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team 32 Aprilia 14

+26.622

26.622

 0.792      
19 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 14

+27.458

27.458

 0.836      
20 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 14

+37.870

37.870

 10.412      
dnf Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 11

3 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 10

4 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 10

4 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Germany S. Bradl HRC Test Team 6 Honda 5

9 laps

     Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Austrian GP: Martin smashes lap record and beats Bagnaia to crucial pole
Next article Martin calls for review of MotoGP long lap penalty rule after Austria sprint

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Martin: Bagnaia is not faster than me despite Austria MotoGP domination

Martin: Bagnaia is not faster than me despite Austria MotoGP domination

MotoGP
Austrian GP
Martin: Bagnaia is not faster than me despite Austria MotoGP domination
Marquez explains cause of disastrous start in Austria MotoGP race

Marquez explains cause of disastrous start in Austria MotoGP race

MotoGP
Austrian GP
Marquez explains cause of disastrous start in Austria MotoGP race
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Rain forces postponement of Michigan Cup race after dramatic first stage

Rain forces postponement of Michigan Cup race after dramatic first stage

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Rain forces postponement of Michigan Cup race after dramatic first stage
Buescher and Chastain are tied on points, aiming to escape playoff peril

Buescher and Chastain are tied on points, aiming to escape playoff peril

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Buescher and Chastain are tied on points, aiming to escape playoff peril
Power gives the bird, fuming at Penske teammate over restart pileup

Power gives the bird, fuming at Penske teammate over restart pileup

Indy IndyCar
Madison
Power gives the bird, fuming at Penske teammate over restart pileup
Jones: "Not a chance" wrecking is an option, despite must-win situation

Jones: "Not a chance" wrecking is an option, despite must-win situation

NAS NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Jones: "Not a chance" wrecking is an option, despite must-win situation

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global