MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir had breathing problems following Brno crash

shares
comments
Mir had breathing problems following Brno crash
By:
Dec 19, 2019, 4:15 PM

Suzuki’s Joan Mir admits he had problems with breathing in some MotoGP races late in the 2019 season, a legacy of his monster Brno test crash in August.

Mir was forced to miss the Austrian and British Grands Prix after suffering lung contusions in a violent 186mph accident during the post-race Brno test.

He returned at Misano and managed a top-eight finish, before going on to finish the year as second-best rookie in 12th in the standings.

However, Mir revealed in Valencia that he “struggled to breathe more than normal” in the Malaysian and Thailand races, and said doctors told him his injuries will need six months to fully heal.

“I struggled [in races], but not here,” Mir said in Valencia. “I struggled in Malaysia because when the temperature and humidity is really high, I struggle to breath more than normal.

“At the end, for Valencia, this was not a problem, [nor] for Australia of Japan. But for Thailand and Sepang, yes.

“Now we have time to recover. The doctors say this injury also probably needs six months to recover.

“I need more time to get ready at 100 percent because I had the injury, then straight away we had the Misano race and we never stopped. For sure, the break will be really good for me.”

Mir managed nine top 10 finishes in his first year in the premier class and summed up the year by saying he had “potential, but bad luck”.

He explains that he showed often that he and Suzuki had pace “to fight for the top three”, but was hindered by lacklustre qualifying performances.

“Difficult season because of injuries, one big one,” added Mir, who only qualified on the front three rows five times in 2019.

“At the end I will say [we had] potential, but bad luck. This is what I would say about this season. We showed in a lot of practices, even in the races, that our pace was to fight for the top three.

“But, then we always [had to] come from [further] back and in this category we are all really close and to make a difference, always it’s really difficult. This is what we have to improve.”

Next article
Lorenzo offered Yamaha MotoGP test role for 2020

Previous article

Lorenzo offered Yamaha MotoGP test role for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Joan Mir
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
00:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
05:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
00:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
04:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
05:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
05:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
00:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
05:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rebranded AlphaTauri team reveals F1 car launch date

2
Formula 1

Formula 1 won't go electric for decades - Todt

3
Formula 1

Ferrari ready to invest for "significantly more expensive" 2020

4
WEC

McLaren: Third programme can't be "fiscally irresponsible"

5
NASCAR Cup

Ford chief: NASCAR Next Gen car "a very big step forward"

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Mir had breathing problems following Brno crash
MGP

Mir had breathing problems following Brno crash

Lorenzo offered Yamaha MotoGP test role for 2020
MGP

Lorenzo offered Yamaha MotoGP test role for 2020

Watch superstars Hamilton and Rossi swap their machines
MGP

Watch superstars Hamilton and Rossi swap their machines

Top Stories of 2019, #15: Zarco's never-ending rollercoaster
MGP

Top Stories of 2019, #15: Zarco's never-ending rollercoaster

"Surprised" Iannone issues statement over FIM suspension
MGP

"Surprised" Iannone issues statement over FIM suspension

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.