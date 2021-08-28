Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / “Shocking” first Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Espargaro
MotoGP / British GP News

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in British MotoGP qualifying

By:

Ducati’s Jack Miller says his qualifying for the MotoGP British Grand Prix was hampered by issues with both new tyres he used, something which “definitely pisses you off”.

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in British MotoGP qualifying

The Australian has been in strong form all weekend so far at Silverstone and was expected to be in the hunt for pole position on Saturday.

But he instead ended up seventh, 0.479 seconds off poleman Pol Espargaro (Honda) and 0.458s adrift of Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia in second.

When asked if he had expected more from qualifying, Miller replied: “Yeah, well when you go and do a lap time on a used tyre that’s exactly the same as on a new one in FP3 and then you can’t go any faster in the qualifying, putting in two new tyres, it’s kind of hard.

“It definitely pisses you off. I had two new tyres, the fact is they didn’t work as good as the other one.

“I can’t say too much, but yes [I’m not happy].”

Inconsistencies in Michelin tyre performance from one tyre to the next in the same compound range have been a common issue in recent seasons, but Miller couldn’t offer a solution to the problem.

When asked by Motorsport.com what the riders could do as a collective to try and have the issue rectified, Miller said: “Your guess is as good as mine at this point.

“I’m not saying they’re bad, I’m not saying they’re good. It’s just this morning was very easy, this afternoon was not.”

Read Also:

Teammate Bagnaia admits he was “disappointed” at first when he saw Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin had posted a 1m58.008s to go fastest of all at the end of Q2 – though the lap was later cancelled as the rookie had cut the Vale section of track.

Having struggled in the past at Silverstone, the Italian is pleased to be “very confident” on his Ducati and is expecting a strong Sunday.

“I think we have worked very well this weekend,” he said.

“At the start I was struggling a bit, but every session we did a step in front and in the FP4 I was very confident with my bike.

“For sure Fabio [Quartararo] was a bit faster, but tomorrow in the race I think it will be three, four riders in front fighting.

“In qualifying I was a bit disappointed when I see 1m58.0s by Jorge, I was thinking it was impossible and then they cancelled it.

“But anyway I’m happy, front row is always a good result.

“I really like this track, the layout and everything. But always I struggled a bit, so I’m very happy to be strong and competitive this year. I think tomorrow we can make a very good race.”

shares
comments

Related video

“Shocking” first Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Espargaro

Previous article

“Shocking” first Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Espargaro
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole

2 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

28 min
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars

1 h
4
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

1 d
5
Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

5 h
Latest news
Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in British MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in British MotoGP qualifying

2m
“Shocking” first Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Espargaro
MotoGP

“Shocking” first Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Espargaro

11m
British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia
Video Inside
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia

2 h
British MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in third practice
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in third practice

7 h
Espargaro: Vinales' arrival will prove I'm one of top MotoGP riders
MotoGP

Espargaro: Vinales' arrival will prove I'm one of top MotoGP riders

8 h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: British Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
1 h

MotoGP Starting Grid: British Grand Prix

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash 00:50
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing 00:32
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed 00:40
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test 00:46
MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test

More from
Lewis Duncan
“Shocking” first Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Espargaro British GP
MotoGP

“Shocking” first Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Espargaro

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia British GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Jack Miller More from
Jack Miller
British MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in third practice British GP
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in third practice

Miller: Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step” British GP
MotoGP

Miller: Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row Austrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP3, Martin to Q1 Austrian GP
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP3, Martin to Q1

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Trending Today

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP F1 qualifying crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP F1 qualifying crash

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s new pitstop rule: What is it and why is it being introduced?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in British MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in British MotoGP qualifying

“Shocking” first Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

“Shocking” first Honda MotoGP pole “like a victory” – Espargaro

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia

British MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in third practice
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in third practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.