Previous / The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement
MotoGP News

Miller: 2021 MotoGP bike the "best Ducati so far"

By:

Jack Miller believes the 2021 Desmosedici is the “best Ducati so far” the manufacturer has built in MotoGP following back-to-back victories at Jerez and Le Mans. 

Miller: 2021 MotoGP bike the "best Ducati so far"

Ducati is the only manufacturer other than Yamaha in 2021 to have reached the podium in the first five races of the season and has won twice courtesy of Miller.

This marks the first time in MotoGP that Ducati – either with its factory team or a satellite squad – has scored five podiums in the first five races of a season, with factory duo Miller and Francesco Bagnaia and Pramac pair Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin sharing the spoils in 2021.

Ducati hasn’t won a championship since 2007 with Casey Stoner and hasn’t come close since 2017, when Andrea Dovizioso was second and 37 points adrift of Marc Marquez (although Dovizioso was only 36 points away from the title in 2020, he slid to fourth in the standings).

Having been a Ducati rider since 2018, Miller believes the 2021 bike is the best the marque has produced and feels “super fortunate” to be delivering the results he is.

“I think it’s the best Ducati so far for sure,” Miller said following his Le Mans win.

“I think they’re finally getting the fruits of their labour.

“They’ve been working their butts off for a lot of years to get this thing to where it is and it shows.

“For me they’re the hardest working manufacturer there is and I’m super happy for them and super proud to be working for them and to be giving them these results after the work they’ve put in.

“The engineers, Gigi, all the other boys, there’s so many of them there and they all work tirelessly for us and we’re extremely lucky to have them.

“I’m super fortunate to be able to give them these results back.”

Read Also:

Miller’s back-to-back wins follow on from a difficult start to 2021 in which he finished ninth in both Qatar rounds and crashed out in Portugal, courting a fair amount of criticism in the media.

The Australian feels like he is now thinking about winning less, but cautioned that they’re not coming easy as “no one’s really had a chance yet” to fight for victory after just five rounds.

“I had my first one five years ago and then I had to wait,” he added.

“But no, I feel like I’ve broken the drought, or at least I’m nothing thinking about it as much at the moment.

“We just had two races, and ok today was tricky conditions [at Le Mans], but I was able to capitalise on it.

“I’m the only one at the moment [winning on Ducati], but the first one is the hardest but I’m sure Pecco will get his first one, he showed us he had great speed, and I think Johann also the same.

“There’s not been much chance, the Yamahas have won the first three and I the last two. So, no one’s really had a chance yet.”

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jack Miller
Teams Ducati Team
Author Lewis Duncan

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
2h
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

