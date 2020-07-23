MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”

shares
comments
Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”
By:
Jul 23, 2020, 4:37 PM

Jack Miller says claims that a MotoGP title win against an injured Marc Marquez would be illegitimate are a “complete crock” as all riders “have the opportunity to get injured”.

Reigning world champion Marquez broke his right arm in a heavy crash in last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix and was set to miss this weekend’s Andalusian GP at Jerez following surgery on Tuesday.

However, he has been declared fit after confirming his intentions to make a sensational return.

In the immediate aftermath of Marquez’s incident, Honda team boss Alberto Puig courted controversy when he said a rider benefitting from Marquez’s injury to win the title couldn’t be “completely satisfied”.

Puig has since insisted his comments were taken out of turn, and said they came from his own experiences of winning the 1995 Spanish GP at Jerez after reigning champion Mick Doohan crashed out. 

“Obviously, whoever wins the championship will be the just winner and deserve it,” Puig said on Thursday.

“But my opinion, and I know what I am talking about, is that when you win but the champion is not on the track you always have something left inside.

“I will set my example: I won a race here in 1995, and I've always wondered if I would have won it if Mick Doohan hadn't fallen.

“The same would not have happened. That is what I meant. Because the champion, without Marc, will always have that in his head.”

Read Also:

When asked about Puig’s original quotes, however, Miller felt the opinion was not “valid”. 

“I’ve heard two people say now two questions about the validity of the championship, and it’s a complete crock,” he said.

“We all started on Friday or Wednesday 100% fit. One guy gets injured, doesn’t matter. “We all get injured. I mean they keep bringing it up, that’s not valid.

“We all have the opportunity to get injured and it’s the risk you take.”

Motorsport.com asked the current top three in the standings – Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Andrea Dovizioso – for their takes on the claims, but they steered clear.

Dovizioso said: “This championship is a bit different and the rules are the same for everybody. 

“We have to try to win in 12 races. Marc, it looks like he will be on track, so nothing changes.”

Binder learned MotoGP riders aren’t “superheroes” they seem

Previous article

Binder learned MotoGP riders aren’t “superheroes” they seem

Next article

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Jack Miller
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Racing Point won’t ignore Perez’s loyalty in Vettel decision
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point won’t ignore Perez’s loyalty in Vettel decision

Travis Pastrana to make surprise NASCAR return at Kansas
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news
23m

Travis Pastrana to make surprise NASCAR return at Kansas

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
11m

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller

Marquez declared fit to ride at Andalusian GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez declared fit to ride at Andalusian GP

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Willy T. Ribbs: F1 "light years" ahead of US racing in diversity

Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”

Latest news

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
11m

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller

Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”

Binder learned MotoGP riders aren’t “superheroes” they seem
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Binder learned MotoGP riders aren’t “superheroes” they seem

MotoGP changes yellow flag rules for Andalusian GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

MotoGP changes yellow flag rules for Andalusian GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point won’t ignore Perez’s loyalty in Vettel decision

2
Formula 1

Horner reveals factors behind Verstappen's pre-race crash

3h
3
MotoGP

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles

4
NASCAR Truck

Travis Pastrana to make surprise NASCAR return at Kansas

23m
5
MotoGP

Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”

1h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

Latest news

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller
MGP

New MotoGP yellow flag rule "not the right idea" - Miller

Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”
MGP

Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”

Binder learned MotoGP riders aren’t “superheroes” they seem
MGP

Binder learned MotoGP riders aren’t “superheroes” they seem

MotoGP changes yellow flag rules for Andalusian GP
MGP

MotoGP changes yellow flag rules for Andalusian GP

Espargaro: MotoGP medical checks good enough
MGP

Espargaro: MotoGP medical checks good enough

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.