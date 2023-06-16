Subscribe
Marquez angry as Zarco “could have avoided” Germany MotoGP FP2 pit exit crash

Marc Marquez says he is angry at Johann Zarco as he feels the Pramac rider could have avoided their Turn 1 pit exit tangle in MotoGP German Grand Prix practice.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Honda rider Marquez was beginning a flying lap in the closing stages of FP2 when he lost the front-end of his bike braking into Turn 1.

At the same time, Zarco was exiting pitlane and was wiped out by the errant Honda, which ripped the front wheel of the Ducati off.

Both riders were unscathed in the incident, but Marquez feels Zarco should have been looking for oncoming traffic as he exited pitlane.

All replays of the incident failed to catch what Zarco was doing prior to him entering Turn 1, at which point he appears to look behind him in reaction to hearing Marquez crash.

Asked if he could see Zarco coming, Marquez said: “I mean, this is a question you need to ask to him because you know that if I’m a guy that does a mistake, I say it’s my mistake.

“But this time I’m angry because if somebody could have avoided that situation, it was Johann.

“The guy that is coming out of the pitlane is the guy who needs to watch behind. And if somebody is coming, especially in the last minutes you need to stop in the pit exit.

“There’s no meaning to stay out of the line. As we see in that corner in the past, even this morning with Aleix Espargaro, with [Fabio] Quartararo, it’s so easy to crash, it’s so easy to lock the front and more when you are pushing in the end of the practice.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We were super lucky that we both escaped from that crash, but I already heard somebody say ‘ah, Marc is dangerous’.

“If somebody could have avoided that situation, it was Johann. I was pushing for a hot lap, sorry guys, I crashed.

“Yeah, but I don’t want to crash. Many riders crashed today, does everybody want to crash? But I already visited Zarco and he's ok, so we were super lucky.”

This capped off a frustrating day for Marquez at the Sachsenring which included a huge moment going through Turn 11 in FP2, after which he was caught showing his bike the middle finger.

“The camera recorded it well,” he said of the gesture to his bike. “It was about the situation, the adrenaline was super high.

“I saved a crash in a very fast corner, and as you can imagine the adrenaline was very high and the reaction of the body was that, because I had many, many warnings already this weekend.

“So, we need to understand how to ride smoother or a bit slower and we will not have these moments.”

