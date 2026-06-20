Marco Bezzecchi admits to 'difficult situation' after fourth sprint crash of 2026

World championship leader Marco Bezzecchi has admitted that his Saturday mistakes are becoming a concern following his fourth sprint crash of the season at Brno.

Today's accident came in the ninth sprint of 2026, meaning Bezzecchi has thrown away points in almost half of the Saturday races thus far. He fell out of the lead in Thailand and subsequently crashed out in the USA and Spain.

The Brno crash came within sight of the flag, on the penultimate lap, with Bezzecchi in fifth place. One spot ahead of his Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin, he was set to extend his championship lead over the Spaniard.

Instead, Martin cut the advantage to 15 points. Bezzecchi's accident also allowed the menacing Marc Marquez, currently fifth as he tries to make up for early-season injury woes, to edge seven points closer following a third place.

Asked in his media debrief if there was a reason why he was struggling on Saturdays, Bezzecchi opened up a little more than usual.

"Yeah, that's what I'm asking myself as well, you know," he replied. "I would love to feel good every day on the bike, but for some reason I'm struggling on Saturday.

"And yeah, for sure, this situation is a bit difficult to manage, because at the beginning [my attitude was] 'One mistake is OK. Two mistakes is OK.' But for today I'm a bit sad.

"But, you know, now Saturday is gone and I will think about the next Saturday when we are at Assen."

The good news for Bezzecchi is that his Sunday form is generally much better. While he has yet to score a sprint win in 2026, he won the first three grands prix of the year as well as the recent Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

"The only thing that I can do now is try to think about tomorrow, work for tomorrow, try to do a better race and finish the weekend in the best way possible," concluded the rider from Rimini.