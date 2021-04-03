MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Warm Up in
16 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
98 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
133 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
147 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
161 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
189 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
203 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
224 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result Next / Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss in qualifying
MotoGP / News

Martin: Doha GP “not my day to win” despite maiden MotoGP pole

By:

Pramac rookie Jorge Martin admits Sunday’s Doha Grand Prix is “not my day to win”, despite storming to a sensational maiden MotoGP pole on Saturday.

The Moto2 graduate set the early pace in Saturday’s pole shootout session, before stunning everyone with his final effort of 1m53.106s to claim his first MotoGP pole in only his second start.

Martin is the first rookie rider to score a pole position since Fabio Quartararo in 2019, and heads Ducati’s first qualifying 1-2 since Aragon 2018 with teammate Johann Zarco starting alongside him on Sunday.

The Spaniard admits he only expected a top five result in Doha qualifying, but remains grounded over his hopes for Sunday’s race.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"I don’t know, it’s difficult to describe my feelings,” he said of his first pole. “In the first run, I was behind [Joan] Mir and I felt super confident, and I mean, I was catching him so fast, and I said, ‘OK, I need a faster bike [to follow].'

“I was hoping to be behind Pecco [Bagnaia] but he wasn’t improving at all, so I said, 'OK, it’s my time to boost, my time to demonstrate who I am.’ For sure, I didn’t expect to make pole; I was expecting to be front four, front five.

“When I finished the lap and I was up there in first position, it’s unbelievable. This is so great. Tomorrow – another day to learn because for sure it’s not my day to win.

“If we can fight for a top six that’d be great and I will be super happy.”

Read Also:

Zarco elected not to ride in FP3 on Saturday afternoon – as did Martin – to avoid “any confusion” with his bike heading into the evening running, and admits he was “a bit surprised” to see his teammate beat him to pole.

“I’m pretty happy, A low 1m53s was a good target to be on the first row, when I saw this 1m53.2s when I crossed the finish line I expected to be on pole,” said Zarco. “But when I understood it was the 89 on pole, my teammate, I was a bit surprised.

“I’m happy anyway because it’s all going too perfect for Pramac team, first and second and it’s just happiness to take. It has been great. I didn’t ride in FP3 not to make any confusion. The wind was pretty strong, plus it was sand in the air, so it was better to wait and do a nice FP4.

“But with this wind we’re able to have a good speed, but maybe the pace is pretty hard to keep high. I think [Maverick] Vinales has better pace than us at the moment.”

shares
comments
Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

Previous article

Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

Next article

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss in qualifying

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss in qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Martin
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

Doha MotoGP: Rookie Martin claims sensational maiden pole

2h
2
Formula 1

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style

8h
3
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

1h
4
MotoGP

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after criticism

1d
5
Extreme E

Hamilton’s X44 team ends Extreme E qualifying on top

6h
Latest news
Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss in qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss in qualifying

26m
Martin: Doha GP “not my day to win” despite maiden MotoGP pole
Video Inside
MotoGP

Martin: Doha GP “not my day to win” despite maiden MotoGP pole

41m
Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

1h
Doha MotoGP: Rookie Martin claims sensational maiden pole
Video Inside
MotoGP

Doha MotoGP: Rookie Martin claims sensational maiden pole

2h
Doha MotoGP: Quartararo tops wind-affected FP3, Mir to Q1
MotoGP

Doha MotoGP: Quartararo tops wind-affected FP3, Mir to Q1

6h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

The last 20 winners in MotoGP 03:20
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

The last 20 winners in MotoGP

All Ducati Corse riders 03:30
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Ducati Corse riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result
MotoGP / News

Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

Doha MotoGP: Rookie Martin claims sensational maiden pole Doha GP
Video Inside
MotoGP / Qualifying report

Doha MotoGP: Rookie Martin claims sensational maiden pole

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Doha GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

More from
Jorge Martin
Valencia Moto2: Martin wins, Bastianini extends points lead Valencia II
Moto2 / Race report

Valencia Moto2: Martin wins, Bastianini extends points lead

Leading riders react to Martin's positive COVID test
Moto2 / Breaking news

Leading riders react to Martin's positive COVID test

Moto2 race winner Jorge Martin tests positive for COVID-19
Moto2 / Breaking news

Moto2 race winner Jorge Martin tests positive for COVID-19

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
11h
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021

Trending Today

Doha MotoGP: Rookie Martin claims sensational maiden pole
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Doha MotoGP: Rookie Martin claims sensational maiden pole

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after criticism
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after criticism

Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

Hamilton’s X44 team ends Extreme E qualifying on top
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / Qualifying report

Hamilton’s X44 team ends Extreme E qualifying on top

Turbo-hybrid F1 engines: In defence of the 'quiet' beasts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Turbo-hybrid F1 engines: In defence of the 'quiet' beasts

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion

Latest news

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss in qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss in qualifying

Martin: Doha GP “not my day to win” despite maiden MotoGP pole
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Martin: Doha GP “not my day to win” despite maiden MotoGP pole

Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

Doha MotoGP: Rookie Martin claims sensational maiden pole
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Doha MotoGP: Rookie Martin claims sensational maiden pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.