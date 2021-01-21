Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

shares
comments
Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues
By:

Gresini MotoGP boss Fausto Gresini remains in intensive care with COVID-19 as his condition remains "serious" due to his lungs being "hit hard" by the virus.

The double 125cc world champion and veteran MotoGP team boss took ill just before Christmas and was hospitalised on 27 December in Imola.

Due to his worsening condition he was transferred to a specialist COVID care unit in Bologna just before the new year, where has remained since.

Gresini was placed into a medically induced coma, but was brought out of this in early January.

Having remained under sedation and on a ventilator to aid breathing, doctors began to bring him out of this two weeks ago and he was able to talk to family members.

Read Also:

However, in the last week he has had to be put back into sedation to aid breathing while on a ventilator – with the latest update from the Gresini team also confirming there is an infection in his lungs.

A statement from the team read: "Fausto Gresini's conditions remain serious, as the former motorcycle world champion is still in the intensive care unit of the Maggiore Carlo Alberto Pizzardi hospital in Bologna.

"Here is today's s statement by Dr Nicola Cilloni: "Fausto's general conditions are unfortunately still serious.

"The lungs hit hard by the disease and by an overlapping infection are able to give oxygen to the blood only and aided by the mechanical ventilation machine.

"It is still necessary to keep Fausto asleep almost always to allow the mechanical fan to work properly.

"When he is periodically awakened, he is conscious and combative."

Much of the world is currently wrestling with a second wave of COVID-19 after several new, more infectious variants have emerged.

This acceleration in infections in Malaysia forced the country to declare a state of emergency last week, which resulted in MotoGP having to cancel its scheduled first pre-season test at Sepang in February.

It is not known currently how COVID will continue to impact the 2020 MotoGP calendar, though further revisions are expected.

Currently, the Qatar test is still scheduled to go ahead in March, with two extra days added to make up for the loss of the Sepang outing.

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

Previous article

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Teams Gresini Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

COVID-19 impact prompts Ferrari project number quirk
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

COVID-19 impact prompts Ferrari project number quirk

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full
WEC WEC / Special feature

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

Perez felt "stupidest guy on earth" for catching COVID
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez felt "stupidest guy on earth" for catching COVID

WEC reveals 2021 entry, Glickenhaus names first drivers
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC reveals 2021 entry, Glickenhaus names first drivers

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

Race of Champions announces new 2022 Arctic event
Video Inside
General General / Breaking news

Race of Champions announces new 2022 Arctic event

Perez already has some "good ideas" to drive Red Bull forward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez already has some "good ideas" to drive Red Bull forward

The car that set the tone for Mercedes' F1 dominance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The car that set the tone for Mercedes' F1 dominance

Latest news

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

Ducati extends MotoGP deal until 2026
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati extends MotoGP deal until 2026

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Nostalgia

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Trending

1
Formula 1

COVID-19 impact prompts Ferrari project number quirk

2h
2
WEC

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

15min
3
Formula 1

Perez felt "stupidest guy on earth" for catching COVID

32min
4
WEC

WEC reveals 2021 entry, Glickenhaus names first drivers

15min
5
MotoGP

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

18h

Latest news

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues
MotoGP

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez
MotoGP

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

Ducati extends MotoGP deal until 2026
MotoGP

Ducati extends MotoGP deal until 2026

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats
MotoGP

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Espargaro “super nervous” ahead of first Honda MotoGP test
MotoGP

Espargaro “super nervous” ahead of first Honda MotoGP test

Latest videos

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
Jan 4, 2021

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.