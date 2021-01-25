MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
26 Aug
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
268 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
275 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
289 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”

shares
comments
Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”
By:

MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini remains in a “fragile” condition as he battles COVID-19 in hospital in Italy, but doctors says his recent progress has offered a “more optimistic” prognosis.  

The double 125cc world champion and veteran MotoGP team boss was taken ill with COVID-19 just before Christmas and was taken to hospital in Imola.

As his condition worsened he was transferred to a specialist COVID care ward in Bologna just before the new year, where he was placed into a medically-induced coma and hooked up to a ventilator to aid breathing. 

In early January doctors slowly brought him out of the coma, though was kept under sedation and on a ventilator.

Having shown small signs of improvement over the coming days, Gresini was put back under sedation last week as the virus continued to seriously affect his lungs. 

On Monday, the Gresini team has issued a brief update stating the Italian is still on a ventilator but his blood oxygen levels are steadily progressing, but will still require treatment for some time.

“Minor but comforting news on the state of health of Fausto Gresini, who has been hospitalised for over three weeks at the Maggiore Carlo Alberto Pizzardi hospital in Bologna,” the statement began.

 “Doctor Nicola Cilloni [said]: “Fausto Gresini's general clinical conditions are fragile, but slowly and progressively improving. 

“He is conscious and combative. Radiological and laboratory tests also go in the same direction. 

“He still needs to be supported by the mechanical ventilator, but blood oxygenation is progressively improving. 

“He started physiotherapy to rehabilitate both breathing and muscles. 

“He remains in critical and fragile condition with a long path of treatment, but the direction taken in recent days makes the prognosis, still reserved, more optimistic.” 

Read Also:

Much of the world is currently gripped by a second wave of the virus, with new, more infectious variants causing a surge in cases across the globe and necessitating stricter control measures. 

This has had an impact on MotoGP already, with the Sepang pre-season test in Malaysia due to be held next month being cancelled due a state of emergency being declared in the country.

MotoGP issued a revised calendar last week, with two races set to take place in Qatar now followed by the third round taking place in Portugal, and the American and Argentine Grands Prix being postponed. 

Related video

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race

Previous article

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi

IMSA Roar: Magnussen leads for Ganassi in FP4
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

IMSA Roar: Magnussen leads for Ganassi in FP4

Corvette drivers wary of LMP3 impact on GTLM fight
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Corvette drivers wary of LMP3 impact on GTLM fight

Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”

Ogier "proud" to be Monaco great like boyhood idol Senna
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier "proud" to be Monaco great like boyhood idol Senna

IMSA Roar: Action Express Cadillac wins qualifying race
IMSA IMSA / Qualifying report

IMSA Roar: Action Express Cadillac wins qualifying race

Latest news

Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

1h
2
Formula 1

McLaren targeting improvement in two key areas in 2021

2h
3
MotoGP

Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”

14min
4
IMSA

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi

10h
5
IMSA

Corvette drivers wary of LMP3 impact on GTLM fight

1d

Latest news

Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”

Gresini’s condition “fragile” but prognosis “more optimistic”

MotoGP
14m
MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race

MotoGP issues revised 2021 calendar, adds second Qatar race

MotoGP
Jan 22, 2021
KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider

MotoGP
Jan 22, 2021
Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

MotoGP
Jan 21, 2021
Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

Bradl better than Dovizioso as stand-in - Hernandez

MotoGP
Jan 20, 2021

Latest videos

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
Jan 4, 2021

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.