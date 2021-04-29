Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP

By:

Pol Espargaro says there’s no added pressure with the return of Honda MotoGP teammate Marc Marquez and says he "doesn’t need" him to show how fast or slow he is.

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez returned to action after a nine-month injury layoff last time out in Portugal, qualifying sixth and riding to seventh in the race.

That was the best result for a Honda rider so far in 2021, with Espargaro managing an eighth in the Qatar GP as he continues to adapt to the RC213V after a limited pre-season.

LCR’s Alex Marquez admitted in Portugal that his brother was already showing the other Honda riders the way to ride the bike, while Espargaro noted his return was “important” for the team.

However, he doesn’t feel his own results this season on the Honda will be bound to how well Marquez is doing on the same bike.

“I think when one is fast in the team it puts pressure on all the rest,” Espargaro said when asked if Marquez’s return brought added pressure.

“At the end my pressure does not change because Marc is doing better or worse results.

“I mean, I think the one who is putting pressure on myself is me. I’m just pushing myself in every session and I know when I’m fast and when I’m slow.

“I don’t need Marc at my side to say to me or to show to me what I’m doing good or what I’m doing wrong.

“I know when I’m not fast and I know when I can do better.

“For sure there’s going to come days when maybe Marc is going to destroy me, I gave my all and I know I couldn’t give more and I’m going to be happy… kind of happy.

“And then it’s going to be the case that hopefully I’ll be close to Marc, I felt I could do more and I will be angry.

“So, my pressure won’t change with the results of Marc.”

Read Also:

Espargaro says his struggles at the start of the year after a strong showing in testing are down to the fact the conditions across the Qatar double-header and the Portimao weekend were so changeable that he couldn’t properly work on the bike.

But with MotoGP returning to Jerez for the Spanish GP this weekend, he wants this to mark the point where his season truly begins.

“It’s true that in the pre-season the test has been very good,” he added. “I felt everything perfect in the pre-season – not motorbike wise, but in the track wise.

“We were making so many laps, the track had a lot of rubber [down] and I took the first test to come, but the second test in Qatar was very good, the track was very constant conditions.

“What happened in Qatar [races] was the track was changing a lot with the rubber from Dunlop, plus the hot and the cold.

“So, the changing conditions on track was making me make a lot of mistakes.

“And then we moved to Portimao, FP1 was mixed, then FP2 we start to be fast. We didn’t have a full dry session to match all the sessions and work with the bike.

“So, what I’m missing is a place like Jerez, with constant conditions, constant weather, a place where I know.

“It’s been three races but in two circuits, but these two circuits have been very difficult for me and Honda.

“So, I want to take this race as the beginning of our season and start from here with a very positive and open mind.”

shares
comments

Related video

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir

Previous article

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Marc Marquez , Pol Espargaro
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull

1h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos

47min
3
Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

18h
4
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones entered first year with RPM "a little bit blind"

16h
5
Formula 1

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner

1d
Latest news
Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP
MotoGP

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP

1h
Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir
Formula 1

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir

1h
Aprilia signs agreement to continue in MotoGP until at least 2026
MotoGP

Aprilia signs agreement to continue in MotoGP until at least 2026

2h
Fausto Gresini's wife takes over MotoGP team
Video Inside
MotoGP

Fausto Gresini's wife takes over MotoGP team

5h
2021 MotoGP Spanish GP – How to watch, session times & more
Video Inside
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Spanish GP – How to watch, session times & more

7h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Wife of late Gresini to take over team 00:39
MotoGP
2h

MotoGP: Wife of late Gresini to take over team

Team VR46 to run in MotoGP with Saudi backing 05:29
MotoGP
22h

Team VR46 to run in MotoGP with Saudi backing

Alex Rins 00:37
MotoGP
22h

Alex Rins "not an idiot" in Portugal lead crash

Team VR46 in MotoGP from 2022 00:41
MotoGP
Apr 28, 2021

Team VR46 in MotoGP from 2022

Valentino Rossi was 00:35
MotoGP
Apr 28, 2021

Valentino Rossi was "First modern rider"

More from
Lewis Duncan
Aprilia signs agreement to continue in MotoGP until at least 2026
MotoGP

Aprilia signs agreement to continue in MotoGP until at least 2026

Fausto Gresini's wife takes over MotoGP team
Video Inside
MotoGP

Fausto Gresini's wife takes over MotoGP team

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm Prime
Moto3

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez doesn’t know when he’ll be fully fit on MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez doesn’t know when he’ll be fully fit on MotoGP bike

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Marquez’s MotoGP rivals “expected” his strong comeback Portugal GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez’s MotoGP rivals “expected” his strong comeback

More from
Repsol Honda Team
Espargaro “needs to be patient” as Honda MotoGP speed will come
MotoGP

Espargaro “needs to be patient” as Honda MotoGP speed will come

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" comeback Portugal GP
MotoGP

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" comeback

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021

Trending Today

Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Erik Jones entered first year with RPM "a little bit blind"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones entered first year with RPM "a little bit blind"

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP

Latest news

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir

Aprilia signs agreement to continue in MotoGP until at least 2026
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia signs agreement to continue in MotoGP until at least 2026

Fausto Gresini's wife takes over MotoGP team
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Fausto Gresini's wife takes over MotoGP team

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.