Ducati: “We can’t always rely on Marc Marquez to make up for our shortcomings”

Ducati admits it must raise its own level to challenge Aprilia in MotoGP, conceding it cannot continue to rely on its star rider Marc Marquez “to make up for our shortcomings”.

The Italian manufacturer is facing its toughest start to a MotoGP season in several years, with Aprilia dominating the opening two grands prix of the season in Thailand and Brazil to seize early control of the championship

While Marquez impressed by winning the sprint at Goinia, neither he nor polesitter Fabio di Giannantonio had any answer to the factory Aprilias on Sunday, as Marco Bezzecchi led team-mate Jorge Martin in a commanding 1-2.

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi said the marque must focus on improving the Desmosedici rather than leaning on Marquez’s ability to extract results, particularly as the Spaniard continues his recovery from a shoulder injury he sustained last year.

“Right now, we also have Marc, who isn’t 100% physically, though that’s no excuse since the other Ducatis are also behind,” Tardozzi told Motorsport.com. “We can’t always rely on Marc’s talent to make up for our shortcomings.

“Marc isn't at 100%, but like all great champions, he doesn't dwell on it and just works hard to try to bring home the best possible results.”

Davide Tardozzi, Team Manager, Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Once a perennial backmarker, Aprilia has made rapid progress under the current leadership to emerge as the most credible threat to Ducati’s dominance in the championship.

Ducati first began showing signs of vulnerability last year as factory rider Francesco Bagnaia struggled to consistently run at the front, even as his team-mate Marquez romped to a seventh premier class title. The situation was compounded by the loss of Pramac to Yamaha, leaving Ducati with six bikes on the grid.

The opening two races of 2026 saw Michelin bringing tyres with stiffer rear casings, while the addition of the Goiania track was always going to lead to some unpredictability. This means a clearer competitive picture may only emerge from this weekend’s third round in Austin.

Tardozzi said Ducati understands the problems that have affected its early-season form, with general manager Gigi Dall’Igna already working on finding solutions.

“First of all, congratulations to Aprilia; they've done a great job since last year,” he said. “I think they've been very competitive since the middle of last season. They've taken a huge step forward recently, so all we can do is congratulate them.

“I think Aprilia will continue to be competitive in Austin, but I’m sure Ducati will be closer. They’ll also be very strong in Jerez, but we can be closer. We know the problem and are looking for a way to solve it.

“As for us, in the areas where we’re falling a bit behind, Gigi (Dall’Igna) has been working since the winter to help us catch up. It’s clear that Aprilia has done a very good job, and it won’t be easy.

“These have been two very difficult races; they’ve taught us a lot. We’re no longer alone. Our rivals have improved significantly and now we must prove that Ducati is capable of closing the gap.”

Bagnaia’s difficult start to the 2026 season continued in Brazil, with a crash from 11th place bringing his weekend to a premature end.

Tardozzi admitted that Ducati needs to offer him a bike on which he can ride confidently, but noted his weekend was already compromised with an incident in qualifying that left him 11th on the grid.

“It's not bad luck; it's a mistake that stems from the fact that we haven't been able to give him the confidence he needs to race at his best, but he himself has admitted that the problem stems from his mistake in Saturday's qualifying,” he said.