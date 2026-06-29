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How close is the MotoGP title fight after Dutch GP

The top eight riders in the standings are separated by just 63 points after round 10 of the 2026 season

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi’s retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix has thrown the 2026 MotoGP title fight wide open.

For the very first time this year, the Italian does not leave a grand prix weekend as the championship leader. Instead, after his third non-score in Sunday races this month, he has dropped to second in the standings, with his Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin surging to the top spot by seven points.

Martin briefly led the championship after winning the Austin sprint in March, but Bezzecchi retook the initiative the next day by triumphing in the US GP.

While the intra-Aprilia battle has been brewing for some time, more riders have closed in at the front at the end of a busy month of racing in MotoGP. Ducati’s top-scorer Fabio di Giannantonio is now just 16 points off Martin and nine behind Bezzecchi.

The points gap is particularly small considering Bezzecchi has won four of the 10 grands prix held so far, while di Giannantonio has claimed only two victories in his entire career and just one so far in 2026.

Meanwhile, Ai Ogura was another big mover this weekend, with a maiden MotoGP win in the Dutch GP propelling him to fourth place, another nine points down on ‘Diggia’.

Marc Marquez has slipped to fifth in the standings after a lacklustre result at Assen, but incredibly he hasn’t lost any ground in the title fight. He arrived on Thursday facing a 40-point deficit to Bezzecchi following back-to-back victories at Balaton Park and Assen, and he leaves the weekend with the same gap to new championship leader Martin.

In sixth place comes Assen sprint winner Raul Fernandez, while KTM’s Pedro Acosta has dropped to seventh after scoring a single point on Saturday and retiring from the grand prix with carpal tunnel syndrome.

The last rider with a realistic shot of the title at this stage is Francesco Bagnaia, whose streak of podium finishes came to an end with a suspected brake problem on Sunday. The factory Ducati rider trails Martin, the rider he is due to replace next year at Aprilia, by 63 points.

For comparison, Marc Marquez won the 2025 title by 78 points despite missing the final four grand prix of the season. Further, in 2024, when Martin and Bagnaia duelled for the title, the top four riders ended the season 122 points adrift of each other.

Pos Rider Points Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands
1 SpainJ. MartinAprilia Racing Team 193 18 27 32 13 37 - 29 4 12 21
2 ItalyM. BezzecchiAprilia Racing Team 186 25 31 25 20 27 14 31 7 - 6
3 ItalyF. Di GiannantonioTeam VR46 177 12 25 13 21 13 32 18 4 19 20
4 JapanA. OguraTrackhouse Racing Team 168 17 16 4 11 19 10 15 13 29 34
5 SpainM. MarquezDucati Team 153 9 25 11 12 - - 14 37 32 13
6 SpainR. FernándezTrackhouse Racing Team 138 23 6 11 14 8 6 19 6 13 32
7 SpainP. AcostaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 133 32 10 18 6 17 9 11 29 - 1
8 ItalyF. BagnaiaDucati Team 130 8 2 15 9 9 20 19 17 28 3
9 SpainA. MarquezGresini Racing 78 - 13 15 25 2 12 - - - 11
10 SpainF. AldeguerGresini Racing 76 - 8 5 7 7 20 12 5 12 -

In the teams’ standings, Aprilia continues to lead out front on 352 points, while a perfect score of 60 points has allowed Trackhouse to retake second from Ducati. VR46 remains fourth ahead of KTM, while Gresini holds sixth place in the championship.

Further down, Tech3 overtook LCR for eighth place in the standings.

Pos Teams Points Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands
1 ItalyAprilia Racing Team 379 43 58 57 33 64 14 60 11 12 27
2 United StatesTrackhouse Racing Team 306 40 22 15 25 27 16 34 19 42 66
3 ItalyDucati Team 283 17 27 26 21 9 20 33 54 60 16
4 ItalyTeam VR46 220 20 29 15 32 15 41 20 6 22 20
5 AustriaRed Bull KTM Factory Racing 191 45 10 22 17 17 18 16 35 5 6
6 ItalyGresini Racing 163 - 21 20 32 9 32 12 14 12 11
7 JapanHonda HRC 97 9 5 12 5 10 13 7 11 19 6
8 FranceTech 3 79 4 1 17 8 9 5 - 10 10 15
9 MonacoTeam LCR 77 8 10 4 11 6 12 6 13 5 2
10 JapanYamaha Factory Racing 64 3 6 - 5 19 13 - 3 - 15
11 ItalyPramac Racing 26 - - 1 - 4 1 1 13 2 4

In the manufacturers’ standings, Aprilia has pulled away again from Ducati after watching its lead whittle down to just five points at Brno. The Noale marque now holds a 22-point lead in the standings with 12 of the 22 rounds still to run.

KTM remains in no man’s land in third, while Honda and Yamaha continue to occupy fourth and fifth places.

Pos Chassis Points Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands
1 Aprilia 304 32 32 37 24 37 19 37 20 29 37
2 Ducati 282 19 28 22 37 22 37 23 37 37 20
3 KTM 175 32 10 23 14 17 18 11 29 9 12
4 Honda 101 9 7 12 11 10 15 6 14 11 6
5 Yamaha 59 2 6 1 5 15 11 1 8 2 8
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