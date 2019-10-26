MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
WU in
13 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Australian GP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Qualifying would have been "unrideable"

shares
comments
Crutchlow: Qualifying would have been "unrideable"
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 8:27 AM

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow says conditions on Saturday during MotoGP Australian Grand Prix practice were not “rideable”, and is “glad” qualifying was pushed back to Sunday.

High winds wreaked havoc with Saturday’s MotoGP schedule, with only 12 riders taking to the track in a red-flagged FP3, before the day was abandoned altogether during FP4 as conditions failed to improve.

A safety commission meeting was called during the red-flag period in FP4 – initially caused by a scary crash for Miguel Oliveira at the first turn – where almost all riders agreed it was unsafe to continue.

“These decisions don’t get taken lightly, and I think we made the correct decision not to ride,” said Crutchlow.

“The safety commission made the correct decision, because you out there the conditions for our bikes were horrendous.

“Moto2 went out in front of us and they had not as many problems, but people seem to forget they’ve got half the horsepower that we’ve got.”

Crutchlow notes some wanted to ride, but believes the riders would have “looked like idiots” had they continued and another big incident occurred.

“Some people wanted to ride, some people didn’t,” he added. “It’s as simple as that. I think if we all went out and something would have happened, I think we would have all looked like idiots and that’s the reality.

“You saw what happened to Miguel. I was behind him coming down the straight, so I saw first-hand how easy it is you can fly off track.

“To me it was bad, and I don’t think it was rideable. Some guys think it was rideable, but I didn’t and I’m a guy who will always take a risk.”

Petronas SRT’s Fabio Quartararo also labelled the conditions as “unrideable”, while Pramac’s Jack Miller agreed with the decision to cancel Saturday’s running – but also stated he is a “firm believer of riding to the conditions.”

“It is what it is,” Miller said. “We all had a chance to voice our opinion, we took a vote. We know what the vote was.

“The biggest thing is safety for sure. It’s not safe, but I’m a firm believer of riding to the conditions.

“[If] the conditions are that bad, slow down. But it is what it is. I 100% agree with them because also if something bad did happen, for example [like] with Oliveira – that also happened to me on my first lap.

“As you go past the tents on the main straight doing nearly upwards of 350km/h and the bike’s wheelying and you get by a 60km/h gust of wind on the side, it sort of shifts you two metres.

“And if you’re close to the kerb you end up on the grass. We know how wet grass is on slick tyres, it’s not very good.

“So, I think they made a great decision.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next article
Oliveira explains massive FP4 crash at Phillip Island

Previous article

Oliveira explains massive FP4 crash at Phillip Island
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Sub-event Q2
Drivers Cal Crutchlow Shop Now
Teams Team LCR
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

25 Oct - 27 Oct
WU Starts in
13 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Thu 24 Oct
06:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
11:05
15:05
FP3 Fri 25 Oct
06:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 26 Oct
10:25
14:25
WU Sat 26 Oct
05:50
09:50
Q1 Sat 26 Oct
06:20
10:20
Q2 Sat 26 Oct
06:45
10:45
Race Sun 27 Oct
11:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Winning car to join driver on Mexico podium

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

3
Formula 1

Renault to consider F1 future as part of "deep review"

4
WRC

Tanak to leave Toyota for Hyundai in shock 2020 move

5
Super Formula

Newey escapes violent 130R Super Formula crash

Latest videos

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans 06:02
MotoGP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez 01:00
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez

Latest news

Crutchlow: Qualifying would have been "unrideable"
MGP

Crutchlow: Qualifying would have been "unrideable"

Oliveira explains massive FP4 crash at Phillip Island
MGP

Oliveira explains massive FP4 crash at Phillip Island

Phillip Island qualifying postponed due to conditions
MGP

Phillip Island qualifying postponed due to conditions

Australia MotoGP: Vinales leads Marquez in bizarre FP3
MGP

Australia MotoGP: Vinales leads Marquez in bizarre FP3

Marquez almost 'gave up' saving test crash
MGP

Marquez almost 'gave up' saving test crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.