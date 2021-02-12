Binder “truly believes” KTM ready to fight for MotoGP title

Brad Binder says he “truly believes” KTM is now capable of fighting for the MotoGP world championship in 2021 after its breakout 2020 campaign.
KTM scored three wins across its fourth year in the premier class last season, with Binder securing the Austrian marque’s first MotoGP victory in just his third race at the Czech Grand Prix.
Tech3’s Miguel Oliveira – who is now Binder’s teammate at the factory squad – added two more to this tally at the Styrian and Portuguese GPs.
Though it has lost its concession benefits for 2021, KTM will still enter the new season with a new engine after it lost its concessions during an enforced development freeze on all manufacturers as part of COVID-19 cost-saving measures last year.