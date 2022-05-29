Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Italian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Next / Marquez would've skipped Mugello if surgery news came earlier
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Bagnaia “has to be a machine” to get title challenge back on track

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says he has “to be more like a machine” to win the 2022 MotoGP title because of recent errors, despite his Italian Grand Prix win on Sunday,

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bagnaia “has to be a machine” to get title challenge back on track
Listen to this article

Bagnaia has tallied up two DNFs in 2022 so far after crashing out of the Qatar GP in March and at the French GP two weeks ago while fighting for victory with Gresini’s Enea Bastianini.  

This left him 46 points adrift in the championship standings coming to his home round at Mugello this weekend, though he has now closed that down to 41 after storming to victory on Sunday.  

When asked if he, Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro – who joined him on the podium on Sunday – are the main title challengers now, Bagnaia replied: “I did more mistakes, so I have to be more like a machine already from this race.  

“I can say yes [us three are the favourites], but I would like to put also Enea [in that group].” 

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia’s Le Mans mistake came at a point where he had finally made a breakthrough with his 2022 Ducati, having had a tricky start to the campaign in finding a good set-up on the new bike.  

With Mugello typically a strong venue for Ducati, Bagnaia was expected to be a favourite for victory in Sunday’s race.  

But despite the knock his Le Mans crash dealt to his title hopes, Bagnaia says he felt no added pressure coming to Mugello.  

“For sure for the championship it was important to take points this race,” Bagnaia added.  

“But I have to say I was not feeling more pressure. The pressure is always there, we are doing a job where you have to live with pressure.  

“But when you are enjoying your thing, mistakes can happen. But the good thing is to restart and don’t think about your problems.  

“Just think about the things you enjoy and I really enjoyed this weekend a lot.  

“It’s not always easy because sometimes you can be angry, like I was yesterday afternoon after the qualifying. But you have to be positive always and mistakes can happen.”  

shares
comments
Italian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Previous article

Italian GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Next article

Marquez would've skipped Mugello if surgery news came earlier

Marquez would've skipped Mugello if surgery news came earlier
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash Dutch GP
MotoGP

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race Dutch GP
MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Francesco Bagnaia More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia storms to win, Quartararo crashes twice Dutch GP
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia storms to win, Quartararo crashes twice

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: My Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia clinches pole with new lap record Dutch GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Bagnaia clinches pole with new lap record

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.