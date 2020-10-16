MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP3 in
12 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Breaking news

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up

shares
comments
Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up
By:

The MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix start time on Sunday has been pushed back by an hour as part of a shake-up to the rest of the weekend schedule beginning on Saturday.

The opening practice session for the Aragon GP on Friday was delayed by 35 minutes to allow for the track to warm to a safe temperature for Michelin’s tyres to work.

However, riders still felt the conditions were not optimal to be riding on and Saturday morning’s FP3 schedule for all classes was pushed back by half an hour as a result. Track conditions were set to be discussed in this evening’s Safety Commission meeting for the riders, with MotoGP organisers Dorna Sports issuing a new schedule.

Read Also:

All track action has been pushed back by an hour, with Moto3 FP3 kicking things off at 10:00am local time. The first MotoGP session will now take place at 10:55am local time, with FP4 and qualifying starting at 2:10pm and 2:50pm local time.

On Sunday, MotoGP’s warm-up session will get going at 11am local time, with the Moto3 race at midday.

The Moto2 race will follow at 1:20pm, with the MotoGP race getting under way at 3pm local time.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, a number of riders expressed concern that the initial 30-minute FP3 delay wouldn’t be enough to allow the track to warm sufficiently. With the new schedule, several riders outside of the provisional Q2 places – including the Ducatis of Andrea Dovizioso, Jack Miller and Le Mans winner Danilo Petrucci – may stand a better chance of improving on their FP2 times.

Due to the cold conditions expected for the final run of races at Aragon, Ricardo Tormo near Valencia and Algarve in Portugal, the allocation of front soft tyres has been increased by one from five to six for each weekend. It is not clear yet if future races will have their schedules altered in response to the expected colder conditions.

Friday’s running at Aragon was topped by Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales, who led championship leader Petronas SRT’s Fabio Quartararo by 0.249 seconds. Quartararo’s nearest title rival Joan Mir on the Suzuki was fourth on the combined times.

Vinales “not thinking about” MotoGP championship at Aragon

Previous article

Vinales “not thinking about” MotoGP championship at Aragon

Next article

Quartararo expects “big potential” Ducati comeback at Aragon

Quartararo expects “big potential” Ducati comeback at Aragon
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Wolff explains why Red Bull supply view has changed from 2016
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains why Red Bull supply view has changed from 2016

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

Why Vietnam cancelled a race that was not going to happen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Vietnam cancelled a race that was not going to happen

Has Red Bull’s front wing trick cured its aero anomalies?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Red Bull’s front wing trick cured its aero anomalies?

How Hulkenberg inspired Racing Point upgrade package
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Hulkenberg inspired Racing Point upgrade package

Schumacher helmet "one of coolest gifts in sport" - Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher helmet "one of coolest gifts in sport" - Ricciardo

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's first choice is to take over Honda's F1 project

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up

Latest news

Quartararo expects “big potential” Ducati comeback at Aragon
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo expects “big potential” Ducati comeback at Aragon

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up

Vinales “not thinking about” MotoGP championship at Aragon
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales “not thinking about” MotoGP championship at Aragon

Mir: My Suzuki feels good again, but isn't as fast as Yamahas
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir: My Suzuki feels good again, but isn't as fast as Yamahas

Trending

1
Supercars

Van Gisbergen relished 'illegal' trackside jaunt

2
Formula 1

Wolff explains why Red Bull supply view has changed from 2016

3
Formula 1

Has Red Bull’s front wing trick cured its aero anomalies?

44m
4
Formula 1

Why Vietnam cancelled a race that was not going to happen

5
Formula 1

How Hulkenberg inspired Racing Point upgrade package

Latest news

Quartararo expects “big potential” Ducati comeback at Aragon
MGP

Quartararo expects “big potential” Ducati comeback at Aragon

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Start time pushed back in schedule shake-up

Vinales “not thinking about” MotoGP championship at Aragon
MGP

Vinales “not thinking about” MotoGP championship at Aragon

Mir: My Suzuki feels good again, but isn't as fast as Yamahas
MGP

Mir: My Suzuki feels good again, but isn't as fast as Yamahas

Dovizioso "worried" about Q2 chances at Aragon
MGP

Dovizioso "worried" about Q2 chances at Aragon

Latest videos

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Emilia-Romagna GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.