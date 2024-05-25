All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP

Aprilia hints at Espargaro MotoGP replacement preference

Aprilia's CEO has hinted at the possibility of signing an Italian rider to replace Aleix Espargaro in its factory MotoGP line-up in 2025.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On Thursday ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix, three-time MotoGP race winner Espargaro announced he will be retiring from racing at the end of the season.

This has opened up a prime factory spot on the grid for 2025, which has already been linked to several high-profile names.

In recent weeks, Enea Bastianini’s manager Carlo Pernat has spoken about approaches he has made to Aprilia about signing the four-time MotoGP race winner, who is likely to lose his factory Ducati seat.

Ducati is set to make its final decision on who will get the second factory team seat for 2025 come next week’s Italian GP, with the ride looking to go to either Jorge Martin or Marc Marquez.

While keeping his cards close to his chest, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola told motogp.com’s live feed at the Catalan GP that the rider market offers some “good opportunities” but hinted towards a preference.

“Next for me is till the very end of the season,” he began when asked what happens next for Aprilia in the wake of Espargaro’s news.

“The very end of the season is the most important part.

“We need to keep him [Espargaro] very focused. I’m sure he will. He will be the captain till the very last day.

“That will be the future for him and then after that we will see. We will not panic about that.

“Now we can start speaking with many managers of riders and I think the market will be quite interesting and offer good opportunities.

“Let’s see if we will get finally an Italian on an Italian bike, or not.

“But I think there will be good opportunities. Obviously taking Aleix’s place will not be easy for anybody, so whoever is coming will have to come very hungry.”

 

Aprilia, of course, has fielded Italian riders before, with Marco Melandri briefly riding for the squad in its return season in 2015.

In 2019, Andrea Iannone raced for the squad, before his place was taken by Lorenzo Savadori in 2020 after the former was hit with a doping ban.

What next for Espargaro?

Espargaro is now likely to take on a test rider role going into 2025, though has already said at Barcelona that this is unlikely to be with Aprilia.

His manager Albert Valera told motogp.com on the subject:  “Well, it’s still early to say where we are going to go.

“As he said, he would like to do the test rider role.

“He’s very looking forward to new challenges, which means probably enjoying the experience of working with a new manufacturer even though it’s going to be as a test rider and not as an official rider.

“But that’s the role he is looking for and he thought he could face a new challenge but at the same time slow down a little bit.

“So, he understood that could be the test rider role in a new manufacturer.

“We are in some conversations, early still, to understand where he’s going to go or not.

“But he’s in a very high level and I think it’s a very good opportunity for a manufacturer to have a test rider like Aleix.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How a chain change led to a Barcelona MotoGP practice “mess” for Quartararo
Next article MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro snatches pole; Martin crashes and Marquez 14th

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Fernandez “crying like a baby” after “very stupid mistake” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint

Fernandez “crying like a baby” after “very stupid mistake” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint

MotoGP
Catalan GP
Fernandez “crying like a baby” after “very stupid mistake” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro wins crazy sprint after last-lap Bagnaia crash

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro wins crazy sprint after last-lap Bagnaia crash

MotoGP
Catalan GP
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro wins crazy sprint after last-lap Bagnaia crash
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Aleix Espargaro
More from
Aleix Espargaro
The MotoGP candidates who could replace retiring Aleix Espargaro

The MotoGP candidates who could replace retiring Aleix Espargaro

MotoGP
The MotoGP candidates who could replace retiring Aleix Espargaro
How Espargaro “silenced many mouths” during his underdog MotoGP career

How Espargaro “silenced many mouths” during his underdog MotoGP career

MotoGP
Catalan GP
How Espargaro “silenced many mouths” during his underdog MotoGP career
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
British GP
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP
Aprilia Racing Team
More from
Aprilia Racing Team
Vinales: Aprilia must “be smart” to avoid Barcelona MotoGP expectations after 2023

Vinales: Aprilia must “be smart” to avoid Barcelona MotoGP expectations after 2023

MotoGP
Catalan GP
Vinales: Aprilia must “be smart” to avoid Barcelona MotoGP expectations after 2023
Raul Fernandez set to get 2024 Aprilia MotoGP bike at Jerez

Raul Fernandez set to get 2024 Aprilia MotoGP bike at Jerez

MotoGP
Spanish GP
Raul Fernandez set to get 2024 Aprilia MotoGP bike at Jerez
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Latest news

Perez blames stickers, traffic for Monaco F1 qualifying "disaster"

Perez blames stickers, traffic for Monaco F1 qualifying "disaster"

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Perez blames stickers, traffic for Monaco F1 qualifying "disaster"
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Monaco GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Monaco GP

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc beats Piastri to pole; Verstappen sixth

F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc beats Piastri to pole; Verstappen sixth

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc beats Piastri to pole; Verstappen sixth
Fernandez “crying like a baby” after “very stupid mistake” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint

Fernandez “crying like a baby” after “very stupid mistake” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
Fernandez “crying like a baby” after “very stupid mistake” in Barcelona MotoGP sprint

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global