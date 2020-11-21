MotoGP
MotoGP / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

Dovizioso "very angry" over final Ducati MotoGP qualifying

shares
comments
Dovizioso “very angry” over final Ducati MotoGP qualifying
By:
Co-author: Matteo Nugnes

Andrea Dovizioso says he is angry with his final qualifying session as a Ducati MotoGP rider after only managing 12th for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Dovizioso will depart Ducati at the end of this weekend and take a sabbatical from MotoGP in 2021 with a view to returning in 2022.

He will start what may potentially be his final MotoGP race from 12th on the grid, leaving him disappointed because he thinks his race pace is "interesting".

"About my qualifying, I'm very angry and disappointed because my pace improved practice by practice and my pace for the race is interesting," said Dovizioso. "For many reasons it was important to start on the first two rows because it's very, very difficult to overtake in this track because you have to ride always with angle.

"There isn't a really hard brake, and with the characteristics of the Michelin you can't brake too late and aggressive. As you can see, a lot of riders did a lot of mistakes on braking, because we lock the front so easy with angle and it's very, very difficult. I think if you start in front with a fast rider you can follow them because it's more about flowing at this track.

"If you can follow somebody, you can be much faster in most of the track. In the race, if you are not that far from your pace you can make that [up]. So, very disappointed because what we needed was a good position on the grid. But we will see.

"We didn't lose everything because we are fighting for the [constructors'] championship with a lot of riders and they are around me. The start is very important because the first two corners are tight and it's almost impossible to gain a position. We have to stay focused because the speed is there."

Read Also:

Though not a fan of the layout of the circuit, because it is at odds with his riding style, Dovizioso admits Algarve is a good place for him to end his Ducati career.

"I was very happy to make the last race in a new track," he added. "It's a wonderful place but I don't like the layout that much, but just because of my characteristics and my style is different.

"Normally I'm a hard braker, Malaysia, Japan are completely different tracks [to Algarve] and it's what I love. But anyway, to finish here is a really nice place."

Miller's Portimao race won't be dictated by Ducati title hopes

Previous article

Miller's Portimao race won't be dictated by Ducati title hopes

Next article

Oliveira plays down hopes over home MotoGP win chances

Oliveira plays down hopes over home MotoGP win chances
