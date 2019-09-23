Top events
MotoE / Breaking news

MotoE issues provisional 2020 calendar

MotoE issues provisional 2020 calendar
By:
Sep 23, 2019, 10:29 AM

A five-round provisional calendar for the second-ever season of the FIM MotoE World Cup has been issued.

The all-electric category will continue to share the bill with the MotoGP paddock's three regular championships for a second season in 2020.

As was initially planned this year before the devastating paddock fire that destroyed much of the budding series' equipment, Jerez will host the opening round on May 3.

The second and third rounds will be held at Le Mans and Assen respectively, before the series moves on to the Red Bull Ring, where its second round took place this year.

Misano rounds off the calendar on September 12-13, and like this year will be a double-header event.

This year's inaugural MotoE season will conclude along with the other MotoGP categories at Valencia, also a double-header.

Sometime Moto3 rider Matteo Ferrari leads the championship for Gresini Racing after winning both races at Misano, 19 points ahead of Tech 3's Hector Garzo.

2020 MotoE calendar:

Date Venue
May 3  Jerez
May 17  Le Mans
June 28 Netherlands Assen
August 16  Red Bull Ring
September 12-13  Misano
Series MotoE
Author Jamie Klein

MotoE Next session

Spanish GP

Spanish GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov

