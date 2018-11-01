Sign in
Moto3 / Breaking news

Biaggi launches Moto3 team, signs Canet

Biaggi launches Moto3 team, signs Canet
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
6m ago

Former 250cc and World Superbike Champion Max Biaggi’s racing team will step up to Moto3 next year, with multiple race winner Aron Canet announced as its first rider.

The team, which will race under the Max Racing banner, will be run in partnership with Schedl GP.

Schedl has a long-held presence in the entry level class of MotoGP and fielded Phillipp Oettl to victory in this year’s Catalunya round.

Canet will join the team following a split with the Estrella Galicia squad with which he scored three wins last year and finished second-runner up to champion Joan Mir and now-banned racer Romano Fenati.  

He replaces Oettl, who will graduate to Moto2 next year with Tech3.

Biaggi's team currently competes in the CEV Moto3 category with a four rider line-up.

2019 Moto3 line-up so far:

Team Riders
Leopard Racing

Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta

Spain Marcos Ramirez
Sky Racing VR46

Italy Dennis Foggia

Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
PrustelGP

Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil 

Czech Republic Filip Salac
Petronas-SIC

 John McPhee

Japan Ayumu Sasaki 
Nieto Team

Spain Albert Arenas

Spain Raul Fernandez
Snipers Team

Italy Tony Arbolino

Kazakhstan Makar Yurchenko
Max Racing Team

Spain Aron Canet
Gresini

Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo

Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda Asia

Japan Kaito Toba

Japan Ai Ogura
WorldWideRace

Spain Andrea Migno

Italy Jaume Masia
SIC58 Squadra Corse

Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Estrella Galicia 

Spain Alonso Lopez

Spain Sergio Garcia
KTM Ajo

Turkey Can Oncu
CIP

United Kingdom Tom Booth-Amos

 

Australian Moto3: Arenas wins crazy race, Bezzecchi out

Australian Moto3: Arenas wins crazy race, Bezzecchi out
Series Moto3
Drivers Max Biaggi , Philipp Ottl , Aron Canet
Author Rachit Thukral
Article type Breaking news

