Biaggi launches Moto3 team, signs Canet

The team, which will race under the Max Racing banner, will be run in partnership with Schedl GP.

Schedl has a long-held presence in the entry level class of MotoGP and fielded Phillipp Oettl to victory in this year’s Catalunya round.

Canet will join the team following a split with the Estrella Galicia squad with which he scored three wins last year and finished second-runner up to champion Joan Mir and now-banned racer Romano Fenati.

He replaces Oettl, who will graduate to Moto2 next year with Tech3.

Biaggi's team currently competes in the CEV Moto3 category with a four rider line-up.

