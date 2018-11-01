Biaggi launches Moto3 team, signs Canet
Former 250cc and World Superbike Champion Max Biaggi’s racing team will step up to Moto3 next year, with multiple race winner Aron Canet announced as its first rider.
The team, which will race under the Max Racing banner, will be run in partnership with Schedl GP.
Schedl has a long-held presence in the entry level class of MotoGP and fielded Phillipp Oettl to victory in this year’s Catalunya round.
Canet will join the team following a split with the Estrella Galicia squad with which he scored three wins last year and finished second-runner up to champion Joan Mir and now-banned racer Romano Fenati.
He replaces Oettl, who will graduate to Moto2 next year with Tech3.
Biaggi's team currently competes in the CEV Moto3 category with a four rider line-up.
2019 Moto3 line-up so far:
|Team
|Riders
|Leopard Racing
|Sky Racing VR46
|PrustelGP
|
Jakub Kornfeil
Filip Salac
|Petronas-SIC
|
John McPhee
|Nieto Team
|Snipers Team
|Max Racing Team
|
Aron Canet
|Gresini
|
Gabriel Rodrigo
Riccardo Rossi
|Honda Asia
|
Kaito Toba
Ai Ogura
|WorldWideRace
|
Andrea Migno
Jaume Masia
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|
Tatsuki Suzuki
|Estrella Galicia
|
Alonso Lopez
Sergio Garcia
|KTM Ajo
|
Can Oncu
|CIP
|
Tom Booth-Amos
