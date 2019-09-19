Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
21 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
23 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Breaking news

Bezzecchi joins VR46 Moto2 team for 2020

shares
comments
Bezzecchi joins VR46 Moto2 team for 2020
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 4:42 PM

Valentino Rossi protege Marco Bezzecchi will move across to join his mentor's VR46 team for the 2020 Moto2 season alongside Luca Marini.

Bezzecchi moved up to the intermediate class this year after challenging for Moto3 title honours in 2018, but has endured a tough rookie campaign aboard the Tech 3 KTM, managing only two points finishes in 13 races.

Next year, he will partner Rossi's half-brother Marini aboard one of the Sky-backed VR46 team's Kalex machines, replacing Gresini-bound Nicolo Bulega.

"I am really happy about this great opportunity: I came into the world championship thanks to the support of the Academy and today to be able to race with this team makes me very proud," commented Bezzecchi.

"This second season in Moto2 will be a challenge and I will give the maximum to repay the faith of all my supporters."

Marco Bezzecchi, Tech 3

Marco Bezzecchi, Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

VR46 has also firmed up its roster for the 2020 Moto3 season, with Andrea Migno returning to the team alongside Celestino Vietti.

Migno spent three seasons with the squad in 2015-17, before switching to the Angel Nieto squad for 2018 and WorldWideRace (formerly Bester Capital Dubai) this season.

He replaces Dennis Foggia, who has joined the Leopard squad for 2020 along with Migno's current WWR teammate Jaume Masia.

Elsewhere on the Moto2 grid, it has been announced that Bo Bendsneyder will remain with the RW Racing squad for a second season. The Dutch rider, who lies 25th in the current standings, partners the previously-announced Jesko Raffin at the team.

2020 Moto2 grid so far:

Team Riders
Marc VDS

Spain Alex Marquez

United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Pons Racing

Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri

Spain Augusto Fernandez
Ajo Motorsport

Spain Iker Lecuona

Spain Jorge Martin
Speed Up

Spain Jorge Navarro

Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Intact GP

Switzerland Tom Luthi

Germany Marcel Schrotter
SAG Racing

Australia Remy Gardner

Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Petronas Sprinta

Spain Xavi Vierge

Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Italtrans 

Italy Enea Bastianini

Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Team VR46

Italy Luca Marini

Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Angel Nieto Team

Spain Aron Canet

TBA
American Racing

Spain Marcos Ramirez

TBA
RW Racing

Switzerland Jesko Raffin

Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Gresini Racing

Italy Nicolo Bulega

TBA
Next article
Marquez warns Misano Moto2 ruling sets bad precedent

Previous article

Marquez warns Misano Moto2 ruling sets bad precedent
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2 , Moto3
Drivers Marco Bezzecchi
Teams Team VR46
Author Jamie Klein

Moto2 Next session

Aragon

Aragon

20 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
14 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
09 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Steiner explains why Haas didn't make Hulkenberg offer

2
Formula 1

Hulkenberg admits F1 future "out of my hands"

2h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari unveils new nosecone design for Singapore

4
MotoGP

Marquez warns Misano Moto2 ruling sets bad precedent

2h
5
Formula 1

Kubica to leave Williams after 2019

Latest news

Bezzecchi joins VR46 Moto2 team for 2020
MOT2

Bezzecchi joins VR46 Moto2 team for 2020

Marquez warns Misano Moto2 ruling sets bad precedent
MGP

Marquez warns Misano Moto2 ruling sets bad precedent

Di Giannantonio hits out at Moto2 stewards' call
MOT2

Di Giannantonio hits out at Moto2 stewards' call

Misano Moto2: Fernandez scores controversial victory
MOT2

Misano Moto2: Fernandez scores controversial victory

Bulega replaces Lowes at Gresini Moto2 team
MOT2

Bulega replaces Lowes at Gresini Moto2 team

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.